Denver Public Schools will extend remote learning through mid October

Denver Public Schools will hold classes in the new school year remotely at least through Oct. 16, and district officials are still working with public health officials on a framework that would allow students to return to the classroom.

Denver Public Schools made the announcement Wednesday. Superintendent Susana Cordova said she understands that constantly changing plans are difficult for parents, students, teachers, and staff, and she acknowledged that remote learning doesn’t meet the needs of all students.

“I know we’re all frustrated with the lack of clarity about what lies ahead,” she said. “As the cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, our plans must shift. We know that we want our students back in our classrooms, and we know how much our community depends on our schools.”

Cordova said the district is working on a way to bring small groups of students who most need in-person instruction and services back to school buildings sooner, possibly after Labor Day. Those could include preschool students, those with significant disabilities, and students who are in the earliest stages of learning English. However, many details still need to be worked out.

Cordova said she knows that remote learning presents major challenges for parents, especially for those of elementary students, and said the district is working to provide some child care in school buildings.

Denver Public Schools, Colorado’s largest school district, already had planned to hold remote classes through Sept. 8, with the school year set to start Aug. 24, a week later than originally scheduled.

