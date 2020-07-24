The Colorado Sun

What’d I Miss?: “What if this happens in Denver?”

R. Alan Brooks

Cori Redford

Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.

Colorado issues guidance for schools on when a coronavirus outbreak should prompt a closure

The guidance comes as Gov. Jared Polis says it’s “reasonably safe” for children to return to schools for in-person learning. Polis said his own children will be returning to classes.

She and other Colorado law grads worried that a coronavirus bar exam was a bad idea. Then she tested positive.

Sydney Donovan found out about her positive COVID-19 test result when she turned on her phone Wednesday after finishing the test. She was asymptomatic and was only screened because of an upcoming surgery.

Cory Gardner firmly rejects Trump’s suggestion that election should be delayed

Gardner has also split with Trump on the president's views on mail-in voting