The Colorado Sun
Crested Butte resident Jim Moran holds a flag standing outside this Mount Crested Butte home. (William Woody, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Audio: Second-home owners try to rally political power in Gunnison County after ban

Jason Blevins talks with KUNC's Colorado Edition about his latest story

Audio Primary category in which blog post is published
The Colorado Sun

See more

In early April, Gunnison County announced that second-homeowners had to stay out of the county, to limit the spread of COVID-19. Now, second-homeowners who are frustrated by their lack of a voice on local issues are working to sway the upcoming county commissioner election. Jason Blevins has been following this story for The Colorado Sun and joined us to discuss his reporting.

Listen to Jason talk to KUNC’s Colorado Edition (hear the whole program here).

READ THE STORY: Gunnison County second-home owners, sour from being temporarily banned during coronavirus, gear up for political fight

MORE: Threats, vandalism, job loss: Colorado’s public health officials are under attack as they respond to coronavirus

Rising Sun

Our articles are free to read, but not free to report

Support local journalism around the state.
Become a member of The Colorado Sun today!

$5/month

$20/month

$100/month

One-time Contribution

The latest from The Sun

Health Primary category in which blog post is published

Medics in Colorado dosed 902 people with ketamine for ‘excited delirium’ in 2.5 years

101 fire and rescue agencies in Colorado are allowed to administer ketamine. In 17% of the instances when they used the drug for "excited delirium" serious complications arose.

Education Primary category in which blog post is published

Jeffco Public Schools becomes second Colorado district to announce school year will begin fully remote

Jeffco is planning to begin in-person classes for students on Sept. 8

Health Primary category in which blog post is published

A Colorado woman’s knee surgeon was in-network. The surgical assistant wasn’t — and billed $1,167.

Even before any other medical bills showed up, Izzy Benasso received a notice from someone whose name she didn’t recognize