Audio: Second-home owners try to rally political power in Gunnison County after ban

In early April, Gunnison County announced that second-homeowners had to stay out of the county, to limit the spread of COVID-19. Now, second-homeowners who are frustrated by their lack of a voice on local issues are working to sway the upcoming county commissioner election. Jason Blevins has been following this story for The Colorado Sun and joined us to discuss his reporting.
Listen to Jason talk to KUNC’s Colorado Edition (hear the whole program here).
READ THE STORY: Gunnison County second-home owners, sour from being temporarily banned during coronavirus, gear up for political fight
MORE: Threats, vandalism, job loss: Colorado’s public health officials are under attack as they respond to coronavirus
