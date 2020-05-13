The Colorado Sun

Will tomorrow ever look like yesterday? Or do we kiss “normal” goodbye?

Colorado authors, thinkers and readers share their thoughts on living through historic times as the state fights the progress of coronavirus

Write On, Colorado Primary category in which blog post is published Opinion
Bill Baird

See more

We all wanted to believe
That tomorrow would look pretty much like today
Because today looked pretty much like yesterday.
Hadn’t it always been that way?

And helping all this along
Was a simple repeating song
That if you can’t think of something nice
Then you better just think twice.

MORE: See all of our Write On, Colorado entries and learn how to submit your own here.

But one day out of somewhere
A tiny little virus appears
And shatters our stable life by climbing aboard
Our bodies and wrecks everything.

Causing some of us to say with confidence
That it will soon go away
And things will then get back to normal
With tomorrow looking like yesterday.

But as for me, I’m thinking that maybe
We are gonna have to kiss that “normal” goodbye.
For whatever tomorrow becomes,
It almost certainly isn’t gonna look like we remember
Yesterday.

Bill Baird is a retired grandpa who lives in Castle Rock.

Rising Sun

Already registered? Log in here to hide these messages.

The latest from The Sun

Coronavirus Primary category in which blog post is published

Coronavirus deaths at Colorado nursing homes continue to grow; outbreaks at jails, prisons meat plants worsen

The state is reporting 634 deaths among nursing home and senior care center residents, representing 61% of the state's total fatalities

News Primary category in which blog post is published

Wildfire base camps are prone to coronavirus outbreaks, government report says

The U.S. Forest Service's draft risk assessment predicts that even in a best-case scenario nearly two dozen firefighters could be infected with COVID-19 at a camp with hundreds of people

Politics and Government Primary category in which blog post is published

Supreme Court worries about collateral damage — Frodo Baggins for president? — in Colorado’s Electoral College case

At issue: Should presidential electors in Colorado and throughout the country be bound to follow the will of their state’s voters when casting their Electoral College ballots?