Will tomorrow ever look like yesterday? Or do we kiss “normal” goodbye?

We all wanted to believe
That tomorrow would look pretty much like today
Because today looked pretty much like yesterday.
Hadn’t it always been that way?
And helping all this along
Was a simple repeating song
That if you can’t think of something nice
Then you better just think twice.
MORE: See all of our Write On, Colorado entries and learn how to submit your own here.
But one day out of somewhere
A tiny little virus appears
And shatters our stable life by climbing aboard
Our bodies and wrecks everything.
Causing some of us to say with confidence
That it will soon go away
And things will then get back to normal
With tomorrow looking like yesterday.
But as for me, I’m thinking that maybe
We are gonna have to kiss that “normal” goodbye.
For whatever tomorrow becomes,
It almost certainly isn’t gonna look like we remember
Yesterday.
Bill Baird is a retired grandpa who lives in Castle Rock.
