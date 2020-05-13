Will tomorrow ever look like yesterday? Or do we kiss “normal” goodbye?

We all wanted to believe

That tomorrow would look pretty much like today

Because today looked pretty much like yesterday.

Hadn’t it always been that way?

And helping all this along

Was a simple repeating song

That if you can’t think of something nice

Then you better just think twice.

MORE: See all of our Write On, Colorado entries and learn how to submit your own here.

But one day out of somewhere

A tiny little virus appears

And shatters our stable life by climbing aboard

Our bodies and wrecks everything.

Causing some of us to say with confidence

That it will soon go away

And things will then get back to normal

With tomorrow looking like yesterday.

But as for me, I’m thinking that maybe

We are gonna have to kiss that “normal” goodbye.

For whatever tomorrow becomes,

It almost certainly isn’t gonna look like we remember

Yesterday.

Bill Baird is a retired grandpa who lives in Castle Rock.

Already registered? Log in here to hide these messages. Stay on top of it all. Let us bring Colorado’s best journalism to you. Get our free newsletters.

The latest from The Sun