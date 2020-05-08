The Colorado Sun

WATCH: The Lumineers, OneRepublic, Nathaniel Rateliff and others perform coronavirus benefit show

Colorado musical acts are performing live on Friday afternoon to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts in the state.

COVID-19 IN COLORADO

The latest from the coronavirus outbreak in Colorado:

  • MAP: Known cases in Colorado.
  • TESTING: Here’s where to find a community testing site.
  • WRITE ON, COLORADO: Tell us your coronavirus stories.
  • STORY: The Colorado county with the highest coronavirus infection rate is now on the Eastern Plains

>> FULL COVERAGE

The event begins at 1 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

The musical acts performing include:

  • The Lumineers
  • OneRepublic
  • Jewel
  • Nathaniel Rateliff
  • Isaac Slade of The Fray

Also making appearances are:

  • Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning
  • Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets
  • Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies
  • Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies
  • Ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin

Gov. Jared Polis and former Gov. John Hickenlooper are also billed as special guests.

