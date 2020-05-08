WATCH: The Lumineers, OneRepublic, Nathaniel Rateliff and others perform coronavirus benefit show

Colorado musical acts are performing live on Friday afternoon to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts in the state.
The event begins at 1 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.
The musical acts performing include:
- The Lumineers
- OneRepublic
- Jewel
- Nathaniel Rateliff
- Isaac Slade of The Fray
Also making appearances are:
- Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning
- Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets
- Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies
- Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies
- Ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin
Gov. Jared Polis and former Gov. John Hickenlooper are also billed as special guests.
