The coronavirus makes green eggs and ham sound like something I could learn to like

One-sided Conversation with COVID-19

(With apologies to Dr. Seuss)

I do not like you, COVID v.

I do not like you, so you see

I wish that you would go away—

don’t come again another day.

I do not like you, this is true

because the only thing you do

is make us sick and disrupt lives

of friends and families, husbands, wives.

You make us stay inside when we

have lots of things to do and see.

You make us hoard hand sanitizers,

and turn us into greedy misers

piling toilet-paper rolls

into closets, hidey-holes.

We’re doing social distancing,

have turned to online conferencing,

but I don’t like this way of being

or all the tragedy I’m seeing.

So I’ll repeat myself to say:

COVID-19, go away!

Lynda La Rocca is a poet and freelance writer who lives in Salida.

