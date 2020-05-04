The Colorado Sun

The coronavirus makes green eggs and ham sound like something I could learn to like

Colorado authors, thinkers and readers share their thoughts on living through historic times as the state fights the progress of coronavirus

Lynda La Rocca

One-sided Conversation with COVID-19

(With apologies to Dr. Seuss) 

I do not like you, COVID v.
I do not like you, so you see
I wish that you would go away—
don’t come again another day.
I do not like you, this is true
because the only thing you do
is make us sick and disrupt lives
of friends and families, husbands, wives.

You make us stay inside when we
have lots of things to do and see.
You make us hoard hand sanitizers,
and turn us into greedy misers
piling toilet-paper rolls
into closets, hidey-holes.

We’re doing social distancing,
have turned to online conferencing,
but I don’t like this way of being
or all the tragedy I’m seeing.
So I’ll repeat myself to say:
COVID-19, go away!

Lynda La Rocca is a poet and freelance writer who lives in Salida.

