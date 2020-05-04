The coronavirus makes green eggs and ham sound like something I could learn to like

One-sided Conversation with COVID-19
(With apologies to Dr. Seuss)
I do not like you, COVID v.
I do not like you, so you see
I wish that you would go away—
don’t come again another day.
I do not like you, this is true
because the only thing you do
is make us sick and disrupt lives
of friends and families, husbands, wives.
MORE: See all of our Write On, Colorado entries and learn how to submit your own here.
You make us stay inside when we
have lots of things to do and see.
You make us hoard hand sanitizers,
and turn us into greedy misers
piling toilet-paper rolls
into closets, hidey-holes.
We’re doing social distancing,
have turned to online conferencing,
but I don’t like this way of being
or all the tragedy I’m seeing.
So I’ll repeat myself to say:
COVID-19, go away!
Lynda La Rocca is a poet and freelance writer who lives in Salida.
Already registered? Log in here to hide these messages.
The latest from The Sun
- Colorado Supreme Court rules Democratic U.S. Senate candidate who didn’t collect sufficient signatures shouldn’t be on ballot
- Faced with 20,000 dead, U.S. nursing homes seek shield from lawsuits
- Colorado Democrats abandon 2020 effort to pass public health insurance option
- Colorado paramedic honored upon his return after dying of coronavirus while serving in NYC
- When skiing stopped, so did pooping. Wastewater workers in Aspen and Vail faced a pile of problems.