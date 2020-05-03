Colorado coronavirus deaths reach 843, cases pass 16,600

Colorado is reporting that at least 843 people have died from the new coronavirus through Sunday as the state’s total number of confirmed and probable infections of the disease passes 16,600.

More than 90% of the fatalities are among people 60 years old and above. People 80 years old and above account for 54% of all the deaths.

Colorado is not reporting a recent spike in fatalities in recent days. The new deaths reported in recent days appear to have happened in recent weeks and were unreported until now.

The deaths by county are:

Denver – 166

Arapahoe County – 156

Weld County – 100

Jefferson County – 83

El Paso County – 75

Adams County – 68

Boulder County – 44

Douglas County – 23

Morgan County – 20

Larimer County – 18

Chaffee County – 15

Broomfield County – 12

Montrose County – 11

Pueblo County – 10

Eagle County – 7

Routt County – 5

Gunnison County – 5

Unknown – 2

Teller County – 2

Pitkin County – 2

Out of state resident – 2

Montezuma County – 2

Kit Carson County – 2

Garfield County – 2

Alamosa County – 2

Summit County – 2

Ouray County – 1

Otero County – 1

Logan County – 1

Elbert County – 1

Delta County – 1

Crowley County – 1

Clear Creek County – 1

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which releases fatality and case data each afternoon, is only reporting 842 deaths. However, the state’s numbers do not account for a second death in Summit County that has not yet appeared in the CDPHE system.

Hospitalizations of people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, have been declining since April 24. As of Sunday, 722 people with the disease were in Colorado hospitals.

An epidemiological curve graph released by CDPHE also shows new cases declining in Colorado.

Health officials have said it’s possible cases will begin to rise again as restrictions on Coloradans’ movement are relaxed this month.

