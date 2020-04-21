The Colorado Sun
Kindergarten teacher Katie Hoiland works on a reading project with students Reese Bennett, left, and Demitris Mitchell on Jan. 23, 2019 at Aragon Elementary in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8. Aragon is one of the schools that showed drastic improvement in reading levels after using READ Act funds to overhaul teaching techniques. (Mark Reis, Special to The Colorado Sun)

All Colorado schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year

The governor’s office announced the extended closure hours after Gov. Jared Polis held a news conference describing a phased approach that would allow many non-essential retail businesses, manufacturing plants, offices, and service providers to re-open

Education Primary category in which blog post is published
Erica Meltzer, Chalkbeat

Bureau Chief — Chalkbeat Colorado

See more

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering public education. Sign up for their newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters

Colorado schools will be closed for the rest of the school year, even as Gov. Jared Polis laid out a plan for a partial reopening of many non-essential businesses.

The governor’s office announced the extended closure hours after Polis held a news conference describing a phased approach that would allow many non-essential retail businesses, manufacturing plants, offices, and service providers to re-open from April 27 to May 4.

COVID-19 IN COLORADO

The latest from the coronavirus outbreak in Colorado:

  • MAP: Known cases in Colorado.
  • PHOTOS: A look at how different parts of Colorado are dealing with the pandemic.
  • TIMELINE: The moments that have shaped Colorado’s response to coronavirus.
  • WRITE ON, COLORADO: Tell us your coronavirus stories.
  • STORY: Colorado governor unveils “safer-at-home” period after stay-at-home order ends Sunday

>> FULL COVERAGE

One slide presented at that new conference indicated that K-12 schools and institutions of higher education would remain closed, but Polis placed no date on the extension and did not talk about schools at all. Chalkbeat was not able to ask any questions at the news conference.

“During this phase Coloradans will no longer be ordered to stay home, but are still strongly encouraged to do so. Vulnerable populations and seniors must continue staying home except when absolutely necessary and K-12 school districts and postsecondary institutions will continue to suspend normal in-person instruction until the end of the school year,” a news release from the governor’s office said.

Colorado’s current stay-at-home order expires Sunday. A separate order closed all Colorado schools through April 30, and roughly two dozen school districts that serve the majority of Colorado students, including most districts in the Denver metro area, already had made their own decision to close through the end of the school year in late May.

More than half the states in the country have closed their schools for the rest of the academic year, and Polis had said repeatedly that it was “unlikely” that school would return to session. However, Polis had not previously made a formal decision, and many districts, especially in rural parts of the state, had held off on their own decisions as well.

Read the rest of the story here.

Rising Sun

The latest from The Sun

Crime and Courts Primary category in which blog post is published

7-year-old boy fatally shoots his 3-year-old sister in Westminster

The boy and another of his younger siblings are in the temporary care of Jefferson County Human Services

Politics and Government Primary category in which blog post is published

Judge places Democratic U.S. Senate candidate who only collected half the necessary signatures on primary ballot

Judge Christopher Brown ruled that the fact Michelle Ferrigno Warren was able to collect half the necessary signatures despite the outbreak of the new coronavirus suggests she has “‘significant modicum’ of support for her candidacy.”

Outdoors Primary category in which blog post is published

Skier killed in Summit County avalanche was prepared. But strong winds, fresh snow created a deadly slab.

Aaron Wiener, of Denver, was the fifth person to die in a Colorado avalanche this snow season. The slide in the steep couloir off Red Peak near Silverthorne was triggered by a skier above him.