In three poems, my thoughts moved from harsh realities to comforting fantasy

I wrote the three poems after walking my dog, going on a run or pretending to go out. The first reflects on an empty Colorado downtown following the stay-at-home order and shuttering of many businesses. The second moves from a snowy morning to playgrounds guarded by yellow caution tape. The third recreates the outside by moving a restaurant, coffee shop and dessert bar into the home, where everything can be pretend.

Pandemic Streets

Streets like an old western film

a few walkers a few dogs a few

businesses have white pieces of paper

closed will reopen when we don’t know.

Parking spaces mostly empty

a presence bad maybe worse

cross myself, pray, walk

am I safe out here?

Go by the new barbershop

stop at the whirling red and blue

pole, a hum like voices without

needing words.

Go further art in windows

pretty up the glass

who will look, who will buy,

time is fast like one or two cars

now we Zoom

stuck in our houses waiting.

Can’t find words walking

the next day, though plenty

crowd in messages about

COVID-19;

it was dark.

Now, colors seep out of the sky

can’t see so focused

same silence

without the presence

walking my dog

am I safe?

Tricycles Stopped

Rain in the morning

turned to ice on windows

became snow as we live inside

wishing for dreams to return,

the end feeling so near.

Big questions

where is happiness

in alizarin skies?

Where are our empires,

words we scaled

to make meaning

only so we can break

nodding our heads

at charts?

The children’s song

London bridges all fall down

cover us in masks

playgrounds in yellow caution tape

voices hushed tricycles stopped

dogs still walk but apart from everyone

we keep our distance

our hearts crying.

Pretend Restaurants

Go outside,

we draw strings

around our head

tighten cloth over our mouths,

our voices muffled.

Inside, we turn

houses into restaurants

chefs we become to cook meals,

servers to deliver them

pretending there is noise

as we lift our forks

sitting at tables,

put some flowers in a vase

whatever color they might be.

Go out afterward

walking over to the coffee pot

lifting cups sitting by a window

staring out,

maybe we should get a newspaper

pretend to talk about normal things.

How about dessert?

There’s a place

down the street that serves it first;

we open the fridge, take out

cookies from the bakery we pretended

to operate that morning,

set them on plates

next to our coffee

on saucers,

stirring in the way the sun sets

colors into our imaginations

pretending there is noise

as we take a bite.

Shelley Widhalm is a poet, writer and editor living in Loveland.

