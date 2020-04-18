Coronavirus deaths in Colorado pass 400 as outbreaks at long-term care facilities grow

Colorado passed 400 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday as the number of outbreaks of the disease at long-term care facilities — like nursing homes and senior-care centers — continues to grow.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports there have been at least 411 fatalities from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

There are more than 9,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado, though health officials warn there are likely thousands more infected but who haven’t been tested.

More than 44,600 people have been screened for the virus. About 845 people who have confirmed infections were hospitalized through Saturday afternoon.

Deaths among residents of nursing homes and senior-care centers are driving coronavirus fatalities in Colorado. There are outbreaks of the virus at 107 of those such facilities.

The deaths by county are:

Denver – 74

Arapahoe County – 62

Weld County – 61

El Paso County – 49

Jefferson County – 26

Adams County – 33

Boulder County – 17

Douglas County – 15

Larimer County – 12

Montrose County – 7

Pueblo County – 6

Eagle County – 6

Chaffee County – 4

Gunnison County – 3

Teller County – 2

Routt County – 2

Pitkin County – 2

Out of state – 2

Morgan County – 2

Montezuma County – 2

Garfield County – 1

Broomfield County – 2

Alamosa County – 2

Unknown county of residence – 1

Summit County – 1

Ouray County – 1

Logan County – 1

Kit Carson county -1

Elbert County – 1

Delta County – 1

Crowley County – 1

Coronavirus continues to spread in Colorado, but officials say they are seeing a leveling off of infection rates and hospitalizations. Gov. Jared Polis’ statewide stay-at-home order is set to expire April 26, which is less than 10 days away.

