Drew Litton: The new coronavirus call of the wild in Colorado

Cartoons Opinion
Drew Litton

Outdoors

Vail chairlift attendant wasn’t paying attention during skier’s suffocation, report says

Jason Varnish, 46, died of positional asphyxia at Vail Mountain’s Blue Sky Basin area Feb. 13, the Eagle County coroner said

Coronavirus

Union demands better conditions at Greeley beef plant as coronavirus outbreak worsens, draws White House’s attention

Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence mentioned the outbreak on Friday during their daily briefing on coronavirus with the media.

Coronavirus

It’s unclear if Colorado counties can legally evict visitors to slow coronavirus. But one is doing it anyway.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argues that Gunnison County’s order intended to keep the community’s small hospital from being overwhelmed is unconstitutional. Other Colorado communities are following suit to shut out visitors.