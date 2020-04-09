Idaho Springs mayor survives recall effort that leaders feared would stall development

Idaho Springs Mayor Michael Hillman survived a recall election on Tuesday.

Unofficial results from the city’s clerk show 348 people cast votes opposing the recall while 244 wanted to oust Hillman, who is in his second term as mayor.

“Thank you to all of my supporters that believed in me and took the time to be out talking to members of the community and putting out positive and correct information,” Hillman said in a Facebook post. “As we move forward, my main priority at this time is to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep our citizens healthy and safe.”

EARLIER: Colorado’s recall fever arrives in Idaho Springs, where leaders fear damage to their town’s renaissance

Hillman didn’t immediately return messages from The Colorado Sun seeking comment.

Hillman was among a wave of elected officials — from Gov. Jared Polis to state lawmakers to town council members across Colorado — who faced recall efforts last year.

Civic leaders in Idaho Springs worried the recall would hamper their economic growth efforts in the small Clear Creek County town that hugs Interstate 70. Plans including building a gondola from the town to a network of city-owned hiking and mountain biking trails above the city’s historic Argo Mill and Tunnel.

The Argo Mine and Mill attraction in Idaho Springs on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

Those development projects were among the reasons Hillman was targeted for recall. Some residents felt the changes would make Idaho Springs unaffordable and too crowded.

Hillman was first elected in 2013 and then reelected to another four-year term in 2017.

