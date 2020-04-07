Colorado coronavirus deaths jump to 179 — an increase of 29 in one day — as hospitalizations pass 1,000

Colorado public health officials reported 29 new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number of fatalities linked to the disease to 179.

That’s the largest single-day increase reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. On Monday, 150 total deaths had been reported.

The total number of confirmed cases jumped to 5,429, with more than 1,000 cumulative hospitalizations of patients with confirmed infections. Health officials say there are up to 10 times more people infected than the number of confirmed cases suggest because testing in Colorado has been so limited.

There are outbreaks of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in at least 44 long-term care facilities. That includes places like nursing homes and senior care centers.

Denver is now leading the state in total number of deaths with 31, almost double the total of 16 reported Sunday. El Paso County has recorded 28 deaths while Weld County has reported 27.

The deaths per county are:

Denver – 31

El Paso County – 28

Weld County – 27

Jefferson County – 21

Arapahoe County – 16

Adams County – 14

Larimer County – 8

Douglas County — 8

Eagle County – 5

Montrose County — 3

Boulder County – 3

Pueblo County – 2

Pitkin County – 2

Chaffee County – 2

Broomfield County – 2

Teller County – 1

Elbert County – 1

Out of state – 1

Montezuma County – 1

Gunnison County – 1

Garfield County – 1

Montrose – 1

Crowley County – 1

More than 28,000 people have been tested for the virus in Colorado. The disease has been confirmed in at least 54 of the state’s 64 counties.

Coronavirus-related deaths in the state continue to be dominated by those 80 and older. Ninety-four of the fatalities have been among that cohort. Two of the people who died were 30 and 39 years old and seven people have died among those who are between 40 and 49, including an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy.

The Colorado Sun has been tracking deaths among nursing home and senior care center residents, finding they are a leading demographic among the fatalities. One facility, the Centennial Health Care Center in Greeley, has recorded nine patient deaths.

