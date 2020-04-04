Every day I wake up and think, “Oh, yeah. This is is still happening.”

Morning

Just another day in this gentle prison.

The western sky teased blue

But now the grey curtains are drawn

And the feeding birds –

who know more than we do –

gather with urgency.

I shower away the night’s strange symphony

And concoct a strong brew,

One that can eradicate my doubts

Long enough to go about the work before me.

In this bright, tinny morning

I see the true colors of the lovers, the artists

the madmen and the evil.

If nothing else, our unseen enemy

Will reveal us all

For what we are,

Or are not.

Suzanne Cheavens is associate editor of the Telluride Daily Planet.

