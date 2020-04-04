The Colorado Sun

Every day I wake up and think, “Oh, yeah. This is is still happening.”

Colorado authors, thinkers and readers share their thoughts on living through historic times as the state fights the progress of coronavirus

Write On, Colorado Primary category in which blog post is published Opinion
Suzanne Cheavens

See more

Morning

Just another day in this gentle prison.
The western sky teased blue
But now the grey curtains are drawn
And the feeding birds –
who know more than we do –
gather with urgency.
I shower away the night’s strange symphony
And concoct a strong brew,
One that can eradicate my doubts
Long enough to go about the work before me.
In this bright, tinny morning 
I see the true colors of the lovers, the artists
the madmen and the evil.
If nothing else, our unseen enemy
Will reveal us all 
For what we are,
Or are not.

MORE: See all of our Write On, Colorado entries here.

UNDERWRITTEN BY TOBACCO-FREE KIDS ACTION FUND

OUR UNDERWRITERS SUPPORT JOURNALISM.   BECOME ONE.

Underwriting

Suzanne Cheavens is associate editor of the Telluride Daily Planet.

Rising Sun

The latest from The Sun

Coronavirus Primary category in which blog post is published

Worker at Colorado emergency operations center, where governor briefs media, tests positive for coronavirus

The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said the worker tested positive on Saturday

Carman: Colorado, the “gold standard” in safe, accessible voting must lead the way for the nation

Opinion

Nicolais: As Holy Week begins, we are not lost or alone in the wilderness

After initial fear that I’d lose an annual spiritual touchstone because of the coronavirus, I learned we all share the space between us

Opinion