Colorado coronavirus deaths jump to 44 as confirmed cases surpass 2,000; president grants disaster declaration

The number of people killed by the new coronavirus in Colorado jumped to at least 44 on Saturday as the total number of confirmed cases in the state surpassed 2,000.

The number of deaths is at least 11 more than what was reported by health officials on Friday.

Among the new deaths were three in El Paso County, which has now reported at least 10 people die from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, by county is as follows:

El Paso County – 10

Weld County – 7

Jefferson County – 5

Denver – 5

Larimer County – 3

Arapahoe County – 3

Pitkin County – 2

Eagle County – 2

Teller County – 1

Gunnison County – 1

Crowley County – 1

Chaffee County – 1

Boulder County – 1

Pueblo County – 1

Out of state – 1

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said 2,061 people have either tested positive for the virus or have symptoms and have been near someone who tested positive. More than 13,000 people have been tested.

Officials have warned that there are likely thousands more infected by the virus but who either haven’t been tested or don’t have symptoms.

There are 274 people hospitalized.

There have also been at least 10 outbreaks of the virus in residential and non-hospital health care facilities, such as senior living centers.

The virus has been reported in at least 45 of Colorado’s 64 counties.

Trump grants major disaster declaration

President Donald Trump on Saturday granted Gov. Jared Polis’ request that he declare a major disaster in Colorado.

“Colorado is now eligible to receive additional federal resources to help address the global epidemic impacting our state, the nation and the world,” Polis said in a written statement. “This declaration ensures that Colorado can be on a level playing field with other states that already have this status like New York and Washington when it comes to federal disaster funding and Federal Emergency Management Agency response.”

