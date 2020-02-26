The Colorado Sun
View of the northeast corner of the Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant’s Biotreatment Area where the Brine Reduction System (BRS) resides. (Provided by the Program Executive Office, Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives)

Army has destroyed half of mustard agent stored in Colorado

The plant started operating in September 2016 and has eliminated more than 220,000 munitions.

News Primary category in which blog post is published
The Associated Press

See more

PUEBLO — The Army has destroyed about half of the 2,600 tons of mustard agent contained in decades-old shells stored at a southern Colorado chemical depot.

Walton Levi, the site project manager of the Pueblo Chemical Depot, made the announcement Wednesday, calling the milestone a “tremendous achievement and one that I am very proud to announce and one we all can celebrate.”

The plant started operating in September 2016 and has eliminated more than 220,000 munitions.

The depot is eradicating 780,000 shells filled with thick liquid mustard agent — many of them dating to the Cold War — under an international treaty banning chemical weapons.

Mustard agent, which was first used in World War I, can maim or kill, blistering skin, scarring eyes and inflaming airways.

Rising Sun

This reporting is made possible by our members. You can directly support independent watchdog journalism in Colorado for as little as $5 a month. Start here: coloradosun.com/join

The latest from The Sun

Education Primary category in which blog post is published

Colorado school districts to work with local health departments amid coronavirus threat

In general, districts plan to keep schools open unless public health authorities tell them to close

Politics and Government Primary category in which blog post is published

Colorado’s tribal youth haven’t been included in the state’s teen lawmaking council — until now

Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday signed into law his first bill of 2020, which added two tribal youth positions to the Colorado Youth Advisory Council

Crime and Courts Primary category in which blog post is published

Colorado lawmakers have passed a death penalty repeal. What will Gov. Polis do with the men on death row?

The Colorado House gave final approval Wednesday to a bill ending capital punishment in Colorado. The governor has already said he will sign it into law. So what happens to Nathan Dunlap, Robert Ray and Sir Mario Owens?