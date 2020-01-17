The Colorado Sun
Republican state Rep. Susan Beckman resigns to join Trump administration

Beckman, of Littleton, announced her resignation on Friday. Last year she ran to be chair of the Colorado GOP.

The Associated Press

Colorado state Rep. Susan Beckman, am Arapahoe County Republican, is resigning to take a position with the Donald Trump administration.

Beckman, of Littleton, announced her resignation on Friday.

She did not immediately disclose her new position. An administration announcement was pending.

A former Arapahoe County commissioner, Beckman was elected to the House in 2016 and re-elected, by a narrow margin, in 2018. Republicans are in the minority in the Colorado House.

Beckman ran to be chair of the Colorado GOP last year but lost to U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Windsor.

A Republican vacancy committee will select someone to finish her term.

Beckman’s replacement will be one of 23 lawmakers in the 100 -member Colorado General Assembly to have benefitted, at some point in their Capitol careers, from a vacancy appointment. On Thursday night, Rep. Chris Hansen, D-Denver, was selected to fill the seat of former Sen. Lois Court, D-Denver, who recently resigned because of illness.

