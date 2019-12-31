Colorado Sun cartoonists pick their personal favorites from 2019

The last year left no shortage of subjects that touched a nerve, piqued our interest and offered a clear avenue for visual commentary. The Colorado Sun’s three cartoonists reviewed their archive and selected three favorite pieces of their work.
They also offered a brief commentary on each one.
From writer R. Alan Brooks, whose “What’d I Miss?” is a character driven, weekly strip examining everything from events to pop-culture trends; to Jim Morrissey’s single-panel treatment of the news; to the legendary Drew Litton’s take on both sports and hard news, here are the ones each liked best, annoted.
“What’d I Miss?”
R. Alan Brooks, who writes the weekly “What’d I Miss?” comic strip in collaboration with artist Cori Redford, had the dual challenge of developing the strip’s characters while using them to frame his take on the events and trends that shaped our culture.
Jim Morrissey
Jim Morrissey, whose single-panel cartoon appears every other week, has tackled everything from politics to pollution with his sharp wit.
Drew Litton
Drew Litton, who made his reputation in sports and then, when so moved, refused to stick to them, combined his distinctive artistic style with his keen observational humor to chronicle the weekly twists and turns of an eventful 12 months.
I’ll never quite understand what compels someone to run for president. It takes a whole lot things to fall into place to even get the party nomination, and though I have always liked Hickenlooper, I could never imagine a president named Hickenlooper. Of course, I never imagined one named Trump, either, but I digress. Cartoons are conceived in metaphors and changing horses in the middle of a stream seemed to fit for this one. I know the song of the same name by Dan Fogelberg played a role in this one. The lyrics “changing horses in the middle of a stream, gets you wet and sometimes cold” was applicable.Drew Litton
