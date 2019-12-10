University of Denver professor joins slate of Democrats running for U.S. Senate

University of Denver Professor Dave Goldfischer. (Handout)

A University of Denver professor has joined the field candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner next year.

David Goldfischer filed his paperwork on Monday, adding his name to a Democratic field that had been shrinking since former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper joined the race.

MORE: Here’s who’s running to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in 2020 — and who’s thinking about it

Goldfischer is an associate professor at the university’s school of international studies.

Other Democratic candidates in the race include former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff and university professor Stephany Rose Spaulding.

Four candidates have dropped out since Hickenlooper joined the race in August.