Ex-employees talk about Planned Parenthood shooting / Boosting vaccination rates / Colorado’s impeachment role / And much more

ABOVE THE FOLD

“[It is] clear that Dr. Boyd is substantially dissatisfied with, and lacks trust in, both the organization’s management and its operational policies and procedures.”



— An excerpt of a termination letter from Planned Parenthood to Dr. James Boyd, the only doctor on duty during the Planned Parenthood shooting. The letter noted Dr. Boyd was not being fired for his medical work.

It’s been four years since the five-hour Black Friday attack on a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs that left three people dead and nine others wounded. But since that deadly day, employees who were in the health care center as the shooting unfolded say Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains has not provided enough support for them in the aftermath of the attack.

>> STORY: Jesse Paul interviewed four former employees about life after the shooting, what support they say they are missing and PPRM’s response. There are also harrowing details from the attack, which have not previously been reported.

53



— The number of people killed so far in an outbreak of measles in Samoa

Colorado continues to have one of the lowest state rates of immunizations against measles, mumps and rubella in the country at 87.4% (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a population have 95% vaccination to protect those who can’t medically be vaccinated). But when you zoom in on some of Colorado’s most populated counties, like Denver and Douglas, that rate drops even lower. After legislation to make exemptions harder died in the legislature this year, Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order to increase education to improve rates.

>> STORY: Jennifer Brown looks at how public health agencies are targeting these highly populated, less-vaccinated counties through radio ads, mailings and pressure on schools.

Veteran ski writer Rob Story returned to snow on Thanksgiving Day after missing the 2018-19 season with an injury. (Provided by Rob Story)

“I missed the second-most fluffy winter Telski ever recorded. The last time I goose-egged an entire ski season, Nixon was still in office.”



— Adventure journalist Rob Story

If you weren’t already thankful for your health, this column from longtime journalist Rob Story on his missing out on last year’s frankly incredible ski season will inspire you to take advantage of it as much as possible. And if you or someone you know is battling an injury or illness, this is an inspiring piece of encouragement and adaptation.

>> COLUMN: Dig into a story of gratitude, hard work and so much snow.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Boulder, speaks to reporters outside the GEO immigration detention center in Aurora on July 22, 2019. He is on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

With the holidays behind us, the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is moving into a House committee where freshman U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, and Colorado GOP chairman and U.S. Rep Ken Buck, R-Windsor, both sit.

>> ANALYSIS: Mary Clare Jalonick with the Associated Press breaks down how this stage will work, who else is on the committee and which other committees will participate.

From our partners

ALSO: Don’t miss Nancy Lofholm’s great story about the revival of apple orchards in southwest Colorado, where as many as 500 varieties had been planted in the area prior to 1930.

NEWS FROM AROUND COLORADO

// “I CAN’T FARM IF I’M DEAD.” We’ve written extensively on the pressures facing farmers and the mental health crises they can often face. This essay from Michigan farmer Ivy Pagliari is one of the most powerful first-person accounts of this pressure I’ve ever read. // The Colorado Sun, Modern Farmer

The view down County Road 39 — which was easier to drive on then than most streets in Denver are today — just outside of Yuma on Thanksgiving Day. (Eric Lubbers, The Colorado Sun)

// SNOW, PLOWS AND TICKETS: First, look at this very cool Boulder backyard timelapse of the most recent snowstorm. Now, think about your drive to work this morning (especially if you live in Denver). Westword’s Michael Roberts has a column this morning that implores the city of Denver to back off from giving residents tickets for not clearing sidewalks until the streets they operate aren’t rut-filled hockey rinks. // /r/Boulder, Westword

// EXTINCTION REBELLION MALL PROTEST: You may have seen a news item about protesters getting arrested outside of the Cherry Creek Mall on Black Friday, but Denverite’s Kevin Beaty definitely had the most eerie photos of the climate change activists in their ghostly white makeup and red dresses. // CBS 4, Denverite

// WANTED — CENSUS WORKERS: It’s tough out there for businesses looking to hire anyone, from engineers to bartenders. So the U.S. Census Bureau is boosting its pay in Colorado in hopes of getting enough workers. // Gazette 🔑

// MONTEZUMA COUNTY VS. WOLVES: The initiative that would reintroduce gray wolves to Colorado still isn’t even officially on the ballot, but the Montezuma County Board of County Commissioners has already passed a resolution opposing it. // Durango Herald

// COLORADO’S WEIRD UNDERGROUND FIRES: Are you sick of reading about raging underground coal fires yet? Because I’m not, and this piece from Thomas Phippen has some great explanations of how coal seam fires are usually fought, and why some of Colorado’s fires can’t be tackled using normal techniques. // Post Independent

// THAT’S A HELL OF A PHOTO: Colorado-based photographer Corey Arnold has an incredible account of the time he accompanied some biologists to change some batteries … on a collar worn by a black bear they thought was asleep deep in a cave. // National Geographic

// ICE’S FAKE UNIVERSITY: I’m going to agree with Media Matters’ Lis Power here, and just say that this story of ICE setting up a fake university and luring foreign students to Michigan, just to arrest and deport them, is WILD (the attorneys for some of the students have since called the sting entrapment). // @lispower1, Detroit Free Press

