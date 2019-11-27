Salvaging “ugly” food / An education crystal ball / Democrats’ state budget crunch / Slashed HIV funding / And much, much more

Compiled by Eric Lubbers, eric@coloradosun.com

Portabello mushrooms on display during a food show at FoodMaven on November 12, 2019, in Denver, Colorado. FoodMaven takes extra or ugly food that sellers refuse to sell and finds buyers around the state of Colorado. (Photo by Seth McConnell, Special to the Colorado Sun)

Backyard gardeners know that produce — no matter how much love you give it — doesn’t always come out in an Instagram-worthy shape (or color). But those same gardeners also know that once you slice, dice and cook that veggie, it tastes just as delicious. In America’s labyrinthine and wasteful food system, nearly half of what we produce gets tossed in the trash — some because it’s “ugly” and others (like the $3.49/lb New York strip featured in the story) because it’s just extra.

STORY AND PHOTOS: Tamara Chuang looks at how a Colorado company is part of a movement to get food diverted from the landfill to shelters or buyers that can get it on a plate.

“We’re in a really tough place. And I think it’s going to mean that there’s a lot more scrutiny on how we proceed, on what kind of policy changes we consider.”



— State Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City and one of the party’s budget writers

Brian Eason writes: “With the defeat of Proposition CC, voters ensured two features of Colorado state government are here to stay: Taxpayer refunds and the periodic legislative exercise in avoiding them.”

EXPLAINER: Brian breaks down the dueling priorities of Democratic lawmakers and the four options they have to pay for them while staying on the right side of TABOR –– or whether they will just sacrifice parts of their ambitious agenda.

A simulator tool developed by national nonprofit EdBuild is giving Colorado lawmakers a better idea of how potential changes to a 25-year-old school funding formula could affect districts and the state’s budget. (Provided by EdBuild)

You’ve heard it before in the digital pages of this newsletter: Colorado’s school funding formula is broken. You’ve also heard that lawmakers are finally setting out to rework it. To better understand how the formula responds to changing variables, and to avoid unintended consequences, a committee has spent a lot of time looking at screens like the one above.

STORY: Lawmakers are using a $177,428 simulation tool to test changes to the formula, and education reporter Erica Breunlin talked to them about how it’s helping — and what is still unknown.

Looking west toward Dove Creek, Colorado, on the Colorado-Utah border. (Provided by James Pendleton, U.S. Dept. of Agriculture)

Dove Creek, and its 724 residents, will be the first municipality in the state to benefit from a huge federal grant designed to build better rural broadband in agricultural communities.

STORY: Tamara Chuang explains how the grant will be used, why the town is psyched for gigabit and identifies two other Colorado communities hoping to get a chunk of the grant.

The number of Coloradans diagnosed with HIV is predicted to jump more than 10% in 2019 compared to 2018. But a “calamitous trifecta” of expiring grants, past mismanagement and a new legal interpretation of how the funds must be spent means that clinics that provide testing and PrEP (the once-a-day preventative pill) will see their funding cut by up to 87% in January.

STORY: Jennifer Brown wraps up the perfect storm of funding issues — including Colorado having to return nearly $8 million in federal money because of mismanagement — and how clinics are fighting the cuts.

Photo by Meelika Marzzarella on Unsplash

I asked, and you all really turned out some weird (but occasionally pretty tasty-sounding) dishes that grace your Thanksgiving tables every year. And in a nod to the power of multigenerational cuisine and America’s strong history of immigration, there is a lot of sauerkraut involved. I’ve compiled them in a story on coloradosun.com, but you can click a recipe title below to jump straight to it.

YOUR HOMEWORK: What I didn’t get much of were photos of the dishes in action, so your assignment this year is to snap a pic of your family’s strangest, most distinctive dish so we can do this all again next year.

// 9News’ Jeremy Jojola’s piece highlighting the “unassuming man” living near downtown Denver as a prominent neo-Nazi whose writings are revered by the violent extremist group Attomwaffen is a great piece of journalism. But if you don’t follow Jeremy or his colleague Kyle Clark on Twitter, you may not have seen the response from white supremacists around the country to the story including threats and insistence that there are “two sides” to a subject like racism. So let’s make it clear: there are not. // 9News, @JeremyJojola

// On a slightly lighter note, let’s check in with the Greeley police blotter, where a couple reporting an attempted break-in told police that they invented a “fart gun” to protect their home. Not to be confused with the “Fart Blaster” we wrote about last Christmas.// Greeley Tribune

// And if you’re willing to fight that traffic, here’s a list of the 20 ski areas that will be open for business over the long weekend. // The Know

