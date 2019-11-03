The Colorado Sun
This April 10, 2014, file photo, shows a male sage grouse trying to impress a group of hens, at left, near the base of the Rattlesnake Range in Wyoming. (Alan Rogers/The Casper Star-Tribune via AP File)

Report: Sage-grouse recovery in Colorado, Utah to cost millions and take years

Colorado Parks and Wildlife estimates the bird's population at more than 3,000, primarily in Colorado's Gunnison Basin

Environment Primary category in which blog post is published
The Associated Press

See more

GRAND JUNCTION — A federal agency says rebuilding a sage-grouse population found only in Colorado and Utah could take more than 50 years and cost nearly $561 million.

The Daily Sentinel reported Saturday that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has released a draft recovery plan for the Gunnison sage-grouse, which is listed as a threatened species.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife estimates the bird’s population at more than 3,000, primarily in Colorado’s Gunnison Basin.

Officials say the bird is found only in eight western Colorado counties and one eastern Utah county.

Planned recovery actions include invasive weed treatment and improved livestock grazing practices.

The largest proposed expense is nearly $309 million to acquire conservation easements or purchase private lands.

The plan was developed by federal, state and nongovernment organizations with local input.

Rising Sun

This reporting is made possible by our members. You can directly support independent watchdog journalism in Colorado for as little as $5 a month. Start here: coloradosun.com/join

Crime and Courts Primary category in which blog post is published

Pueblo man arrested by federal agents wanted to blow up historic synagogue, court documents say

Richard Holzer, 27, wrote on Facebook that “I wish the Holocaust really did happen … they need to die,” according to an arrest document

The Sunriser Primary category in which blog post is published

Enforcing vaccine law in schools / Rural wireless vs. national security / That voter “report card” / School safety beyond guns / Much more

Your guided tour through Colorado news, compiled by your friends at The Sun.

Health Primary category in which blog post is published

Return to sender: A single undeliverable letter can mean losing Medicaid in Colorado and other states

As returned mail piles up, Colorado and other states take increasingly drastic measures to work through the cumbersome backlog, lowering the bar for canceling benefits on the basis of returned mail alone