Hemp’s winners and losers / Colorado fossils make history / Strange bedfellows against sports betting / Denver mayor investigating leaks/ Much more

CBS4 broke the story in August that Denver was terminating its massive contract with Great Hall Partners for the redevelopment of DIA. Yesterday the CBS4 team learned that the mayor’s office is using the Denver City Attorney to investigate a dozen of the mayor’s confidants and appointees, including a request to review their cell phone records to find out who notified the media.

While the mayor’s office is claiming it is just attempting to secure sensitive information, press advocates like Jeff Roberts of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition call it an act of intimidation that will make city employees less likely to talk to the press about matters vital to the taxpaying public’s right to know how the city is conducting business.

It turns out the keys to the origins of modern life on Earth were buried under Colorado Springs

An overhead shot of the prepared mammal skull fossils and lower jaw retrieved from Corral Bluffs. (HHMI Tangled Bank Studios)

“I was floored, because after 20 years of looking for these very fossils, here I was holding the most complete one I’d ever found in my hand. It was a moment I’ll never forget. I started yelling.”



— Dr. Tyler Lyson, Curator of Vertebrate Paleontology for the Denver Museum of Nature & Science

That headline sounds like hyperbole, but seriously, it’s not: Most of the history of how mammals emerged from the destruction caused by the meteorite that slammed into what is now Mexico and killed (most) of the dinosaurs was unknown … until paleontologists started digging at Corral Bluffs near Colorado Springs.

>> Jesse Paul explains how one of the most monumental scientific discoveries of the modern era came together right in our own backyard.

Clifford Clift walks through the field of hemp plants on Saturday morning, Oct. 5, 2019, at Fern Farms outside of Greeley. (Joshua Polson, Special to The Colorado Sun)

“This started out as the Wild, Wild West. It evolved into a full-on 1894 Gold Rush. And it’s about to turn into a full-on Chicago fire.”



— Matt Miles, of the General Processing hemp plant in Delta

CBD is everywhere, and it’s inspiring a brand new Gold Rush — complete with hucksters, get-rich-quick schemes and outright crooks — in every corner of Colorado.

>> Nancy Lofholm looks at how the 80,000 acres of hemp in Colorado has legitimate entrepreneurs — and scam artists — seeing green.

In Pueblo, officials see hemp as a major opportunity for a city built on agriculture and industry, so they are betting cash and tax credits to bring those green hemp jobs to southern Colorado, writes Joe Purtell.

Up north, you still can’t buy recreational marijuana in Greeley, but the city and surrounding farmland are going all in on growing hemp. Dan England has the story from the Eastern Plains.

The major tax overhaul pushed by President Trump in 2017 that cut tax rates on the rich and corporations included the creation of “Opportunity Zones” all over the country. Basically, investors who dropped money into projects in designated rural and low-income areas for a decade could avoid capital gains taxes. And nowhere is that tax incentive more visible than on the Western Slope.

>> Jason Blevins looks at how the already-hot economies of Western Slope cities are becoming magnets for investors big and small.

Religious conservatives and a splinter faction of environmentalists don’t often find themselves on the same side of a political issue. But Colorado’s ballot question that would legalize sports betting, Prop DD, has both groups pushing back against an issue that has bipartisan support.

>> John Frank and Moe Clark look at the reasoning — from a fight against sin to a battle against vague ballot language — of these strange bedfellows.

The amply trophied living room of Lindsey Vonn’s home in East Vail. (Provided by Vail Valley Real Estate)

Cartoons

// Drew Litton took on the Trump quote that launched 1,000 jokes: The “big, beautiful wall” he wants to build around Colorado.

// In “What’d I Miss?” writer Alan Brooks and illustrator Cori Redford taught me something I did not know about the tactics of public protest — something Brooks discovered as he was doing research for a screenplay and then incorporated into Ossie and Myra’s conversation about dissent. Then he topped it with his own sharp sense of humor.

SunLit

Anthologies are fun, in part because they’re like Forrest Gump’s proverbial box of chocolates: You never know what you’ll get. But in “False Faces: Twenty Stories About the Masks We Wear” co-editors Angie Hodapp and Warren Hammond built this Colorado Book Awards finalist around a single theme. And in the excerpt from one of the short stories, by Katherine Christensen, you’ll meet a young girl whose visit to her ex-showgirl aunt in Las Vegas takes a peculiar twist. In the SunLit interview, Hodapp describes the particular difficulty in putting together anthologies, and the advantage of taking on the challenge with your spouse.

John Frank’s Beer Pick

Love them or hate them, pumpkin beers are everywhere. The versions vary widely and Colorado makes some of the best. One I enjoyed recently was Tommyknocker Brewery’s Pumperial, an imperial brown ale made with molasses and pumpkin spices. And if you want to try a bunch at once, be sure to hit Hops & Pie on Saturday for Pumpkinfest. The Denver pizza and beer bar will pour 11 different pumpkin brews starting at noon.

The Thing: “The 2010s Broke Our Sense Of Time”

Why You Might Like It: I’ve felt it, but haven’t been able to articulate it. You’ve probably felt it, too. But thankfully reporter Katherine Miller at BuzzFeed finally put it into words: The last decade (especially the last several years) has broken our sense of time. It’s not just that so much has happened (because so much really, really has happened), but the ways in which we process events have become out of sync with the actual process of time (think Facebook’s algorithm showing you days-old posts next to brand-new posts next to “memories” from six years ago. Or everyone binging different shows at different times). The article is great and a necessary reminder that it’s worth the effort to slow down and build some habits that keep you grounded in time (like, say, reading a newsletter about the real-time happenings in your state three times a week).

