A list of the Colorado priests named in the Catholic church sex abuse report, where they worked and when

The report accuses 43 priests, but most of the abuse was committed by five

Jesse Paul

The Colorado Sun — jesse@coloradosun.com

The Colorado Sun combed through the 263-page report investigating child sex abuse by priests in Colorado’s three Catholic dioceses and pulled out the names of 40 priests who were mentioned.

From the report, we also compiled the parishes, schools and other locations they worked in Colorado during the period the abuse is alleged to have occurred, what years the abuse is alleged to have occurred, how many alleged victims they had, and notes on their actions and the church’s response.

The report, compiled by a third-party investigator, found at least 166 victims.

MORE: At least 166 children have been sexually abused by Catholic priests in Colorado since 1950, new report finds

WARNING: The following chart contains graphic descriptions of sexual abuse.

Scroll to see the full table.

