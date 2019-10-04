The Colorado Sun

Taking on a troubled Colorado high school, a private company tries internships, options and building trust

Overhauling student scheduling is one example of the pressing work MGT faces to improve Adams City High School

Education Primary category in which blog post is published
Chalkbeat Colorado

See more

By Yesenia Robles, Chalkbeat Colorado

For the first time in three years, Maria Rodriguez’s daughter started the fall semester knowing what classes she would have at Adams City High School.

In the past few years, parents and students complained that Adams City High would start the school year with confusion, uncertainty and long lines as the school scrambled to create schedules for many students after school started.

Students talked about waiting in the auditorium for days to receive a schedule, and then said they still ended up in classes that were overcrowded, didn’t have a teacher, or that they had already passed.

After it took control of the school four months ago, the private MGT Consulting Group set to work on a long to-do list, and fixing registration for classes was at the top. Ron Peterson, hired by MGT to oversee the principals at Adams City High and the smaller Lester Arnold High, was determined to get the schools started on the right foot.

Nothing hurts community engagement “like if you have to come here and wait for two hours to get in and register your kid because of a language barrier,” said Peterson, a former principal, administrator, and coach.

Overhauling student scheduling is one example of the pressing work MGT faces to improve Adams City High School, which has been one of the state’s lowest-performing schools. MGT is seeking community input into reorganizing the school. Part of that will include expanding career programs, creating community partnerships, and starting the tough work of building trust with families.

Read more at chalkbeat.org.

Rising Sun

This reporting is made possible by our members. You can directly support independent watchdog journalism in Colorado for as little as $5 a month. Start here: coloradosun.com/join

Health Primary category in which blog post is published

Colorado just released details for its public health insurance option. Here’s how it would work.

Colorado officials are proposing to restrict what hospitals can charge and will require both hospitals and insurance companies to participate

Crime and Courts Primary category in which blog post is published

Colorado attorney general announces new settlement fund for victims of Catholic priest abuse

The announcement comes ahead of the release of an investigative report into abuses by priests going back decades

The Sunriser Primary category in which blog post is published

Denver thirsty for San Luis water / Colorado corn farmers hurt by a soybean tariff / Police officer fired after past complaints unearthed / Much more

Your guided tour through Colorado news, compiled by your friends at The Sun.