The perils of cheap health insurance alternatives / Reinventing Colorado’s child welfare system / Polis’ sandwich / Kreiger on Hick / much more

The Broncos are winless into October, the Rockies ended their lackluster season with a sweep of a playoff-bound team and the president sent a tweet implying a new civil war over his impeachment inquiry. Meanwhile here in Colorado, our chief executive posted a photo of a sandwich — which despite some very misinformed criticism on Twitter, actually looks very tasty.

“The [complaints] we received, honestly, they keep me up at night. They’re devastating.”



— Colorado Division of Insurance Chief Deputy Commissioner Kate Harris

Health care in Colorado can be shockingly expensive. But two companies operating a so-called “health care sharing ministry” — groups claiming to pool members’ money to help pay bills as a cheaper alternative to insurance — have been sent cease-and-desist letters by the state.

>> Buckle up as John Ingold explains why regulators are going after the not-actually-insurance plans, why advocates say they are necessary and what happens when one of them denies a claim.

There are 13 state-certified foster homes in Colorado’s San Luis Valley, which means some children who are removed from their homes are placed in far-away communities, including Pueblo and Colorado Springs. (Nina Riggio, Special to The Colorado Sun)

The system Colorado uses to protect its most vulnerable children is in the middle of a reinvention, spurred by a federal law putting more money toward abuse prevention and spending less on group homes. But with a state system already plagued by a shortage of foster homes, cutting through the bureaucracy shift won’t be an easy task.

>> Jennifer Brown analyzes the scope of the problems, the cost of fixing them and what changes are coming.

MORE: Rural Colorado is being hit especially hard by a lack of foster families — and a lot of open space between them. Joe Purtell looks at what it takes to be a foster family and why places like the San Luis Valley are struggling.

A group that asked for donations to fund the aborted effort to recall of Gov. Jared Polis gave $11,000 to its own employees and board members.

From Chalkbeat: Teachers in Park County are preparing to strike — with complaints of salaries not keeping up with spiking housing and health care costs echoing the Denver and Pueblo teachers who previously launched high-profile strikes.

A federal judge has asked U.S. biologists to explain part of a determination that a trout native to Colorado and New Mexico doesn’t merit an endangered species listing.

// On Friday, Colorado welcomed 194 new Americans at a park in Centennial in the largest citizenship ceremony in a decade. // Centennial Citizen

// Colorado’s red flag law — allowing an individual’s guns to be temporarily seized if a judge rules them a danger to themselves or others — goes into effect in January, and gun owners are holding meetings to educate themselves on how it can impact them. // 9News

// Section 8 housing vouchers are hard to get, hard to keep and, according to this report by Andy Kenney, hard to use as landlords simply refuse to accept them — leading to calls for statewide anti-discrimination laws like Denver’s. // The Denver Post 🔑

// If there is justice in the world, history will look upon carshare service Car2Go’s decision to abandon its cute blue-and-white Smart Cars in favor of Mercedes crossover almost-SUVs as the first domino to topple in its Denver downfall. // Denverite

// Colorado’s full-day kindergarten program is up and running (some context here) and there is finally a “gold-standard” study confirming the program’s effectiveness — even though researchers warn that the gains could be lost later without a string of effective teachers. // The Colorado Sun, Chalkbeat Colorado

// A planned worker housing neighborhood in Breckenridge just sold its final house — 20 years after it sold its first. // Summit Daily News

// It’s very nearly October 2019 which means, of course, it’s time for 10-year retrospectives on Balloon Boy! Robert Sanchez has put together a pretty solid longread that includes the background, the subsequent investigations and what the Heene family is up to. Just for fun, I looked up my tweets from the YourHub newsroom on that day and this is the only good one. // 5280, @brofax on Twitter

TODAY’S THING

The Thing: “Stories About My Brother” (link)

Why You Might Like It: The headline on this remarkable piece of writing is the shortest possible way to describe what’s inside: “Stories About My Brother.” But Prachi Gupta’s piece is at once an obituary for a beloved brother, an exposé of toxic masculinity, an exploration of the pressures put on immigrants by family and society, and an autopsy of a bond between brother and sister destroyed by the culture war raging in America.

Without hyperbole, it’s one of the most dynamic, enlightening and occasionally devastating pieces of writing I’ve seen all year.

A trail in Telluride, Colorado. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

