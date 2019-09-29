The Colorado Sun
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis at an event in Aurora on July 12, 2019. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

Polis recall group gives thousands of dollars in contributions to its own employees

The committee raised more than $114,000 in cash and other contributions and reported more than $100,000 in expenditures

The Associated Press

A group that solicited donations to seek a recall of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis gave $11,000 of that money to its own employees and board members.

Colorado Politics reported Thursday that the gifts by the Official Recall Colorado Governor Jared Polis committee were disclosed in a group filing with the secretary of state’s office.

The group never submitted a petition for approval from the secretary of state to seek voter signatures to put a recall election on the ballot. Two other organizations sought and failed to collect enough signatures to force a recall election against the first-term Democratic governor.

MORE: Jared Polis recall backers say they don’t have enough signatures to force election to oust Colorado’s governor

The Official Recall committee’s chair, Juli-Andra Fuentes, didn’t immediately return a call for comment from Colorado Politics.

Those receiving what were described as “gifts” from the committee included Shane Donnelley, committee manager, $5,000; Mona Lisa Pascoe, board secretary, $3,000; and Renee McGill, a worker focusing on Weld County, $3,000.

The committee raised more than $114,000 in cash and other contributions and reported more than $100,000 in expenditures.

Among them was a payment of $29,657 to an independent expenditure committee organized by Fuentes called Colorado for Trump, KUSA-TV reported on Tuesday. Fuentes’ group is not affiliated with the official Donald J. Trump for President Inc., re-election campaign, which told KUSA it could take action against Fuentes’ group.

In August, the secretary of state’s office dismissed a donor’s complaint against the Official Recall committee, stating that campaign finance law “does not prevent an issue committee that has collected contributions from deciding not to pursue a recall.”

