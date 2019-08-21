Space Command’s initial home will be in Colorado Springs, congressman says

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado congressman says the initial headquarters for the Pentagon’s new Space Command will be in his home state.

Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn said Wednesday the command will officially start operations at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs next month. Lamborn says he hopes the Pentagon will chose Peterson for the command’s permanent headquarters.

“I hope this is a confirmation of things to come,” Lamborn said. “Colorado Springs is the best place for the permanent location of U.S. Space Command.”

President Donald Trump formally launched Space Command in December. It’s designed to improve the organization of the military’s vast space operations amid growing concerns that China and Russia are working on ways to disrupt or destroy U.S. satellites.

Lamborn said Colorado Springs is a logical site for the new command because it’s already home to several military space operations. They include the 50th Space Wing, which operates more than 185 military satellites.

“The infrastructure and the warfighters are already here,” Lamborn said.

The Pentagon had a U.S. Space Command from 1985 to 2002, but it was disbanded in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks so that U.S. Northern Command could be established, focusing on homeland defense.

The Air Force still kept its own Space Command, which has its headquarters at Peterson. Northern Command is also based at Peterson.

The Colorado Springs area is also home to the U.S. Air Force Academy and Fort Carson, which has infantry, helicopter and Stryker vehicle units.

Aurora’s Buckley Air Force Base has also been rumored to be among the possible homes for Space Command. U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Aurora, has been pushing for that possibility.

Gov. Jared Polis was also working to lure the Space Command headquarters to Colorado. The state has promised highway improvements to help lure the command to the Schriever or Peterson Air Force bases in the Colorado Springs area.

Colorado Sun staff writer Jesse Paul contributed to this report.