Everything you need to know about the two Senators and eight House members who represent Colorado in Washington

Two senators, elected every six years, and eight House members, elected every two years, represent Colorado in the U.S. Congress. They spend much of their time at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., but they also return to Colorado frequently to meet constituents and reunite with family. Here’s some essential information about each of them.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet | U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper | U.S. Rep. Diana Degette | U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse | U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert | U.S. Rep. Ken Buck | U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn | U.S. Rep. Jason Crow | U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen | U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo

Colorado’s Senators

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet D-Denver, took office in 2009 Age: 58 About: Bennet was appointed to the U.S. Senate by Gov. Bill Ritter in 2009 after Sen. Ken Salazar became secretary of the Department of the Interior. Before that, he served as Denver Public Schools superintendent, chief of staff to Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper and managing director of the Anschutz Investment Co. Votes against party: 1% | Missed votes: 1.9% Committees: Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry; Finance; Intelligence; Rules Caucuses: Assisting Caregivers Today Caucus, co-chair; Olympic and Paralympic Caucus, co-chair; Outdoor Recreation Caucus; Aerospace Caucus; Army Caucus; India Caucus; American Defense Communities Caucus; Broadband Caucus; Cybersecurity Caucus; Ocean Caucus; Sportsmen’s Caucus; Human Trafficking Caucus; Impact Aid Caucus; Military Families Caregivers Caucus; Foreign Service Caucus; Hispanic Task Force Top issue: “Passing the Farm Bill, which we’ve done every five years or so in a fairly predictable bipartisan way. I’d love to make progress at the end of the year on the child tax credit.” Website: bennet.senate.gov

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper D-Denver, took office in 2021 Age: 71 About: Hickenlooper founded Denver’s first brewpub, the Wynkoop Brewing Co., in 1988 after being laid off from his job as a geologist in the oil and gas industry. He was elected Denver mayor in 2003 and reelected in 2007. He then was elected governor in 2010 and reelected in 2014. Votes against party: 1% | Missed votes: 0.9% Committees: Commerce, Science & Transportation, chair of subcommittee Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security; Energy & Natural Resources; Health, Education, Labor & Pensions; Small Business & Entrepreneurship” Top issue: “Water is really the big deal.” Website: hickenlooper.senate.gov

Colorado’s Representatives

U.S. Rep. Diana Degette D-Denver, 1st Congressional District in Denver since 1997 Age: 66 About: DeGette was a civil rights and employment attorney who was elected to the state House in 1992. She ran for Congress in 1996, succeeding U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder. Votes against party: 1.9% | Missed votes: 2.6% Committees: Energy & Commerce, chair of subcommittee on Energy & Climate Caucuses: Co-chair Diabetes Caucus; co-chair Pro-Choice Caucus; co-chair Privacy Caucus Top issue: “To make sure that we are prepared when we win Congress back the next cycle to codify Roe vs. Wade, and to reverse the impacts of the Dobbs decision.” Website: degette.house.gov

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse D-Lafayette, 2nd Congressional District, including Boulder, Larimer and several mountain counties, since 2019 Age: 39 About: Neguse helped found New Era Colorado as a student at University of Colorado in Boulder and was elected a CU regent in his final year of law school there. He ran unsuccessfully to be Colorado’s secretary of state in 2014, and won the 2nd Congressional District seat in 2018. Votes against party: 0.3% | Missed votes: 0.3% Committees: Judiciary; Natural Resources; Rules Caucuses: Founder and co-chair Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus; founder and co-chair Bipartisan Fentanyl Prevention Caucus; Progressive Caucus; chair of Bipartisan Nepal Caucus; co-chair of Disaster Preparedness & Recovery Caucus; co-chair of Trademark Caucus; vice chair of Gun Violence Prevention Task Force; Congressional Black Caucus; Sustainable Energy & Environment Caucus; LGBTQ Equality Caucus; Pro-Choice Caucus; Bipartisan Black Maternal Health Caucus; Bipartisan Quiet Skies Caucus; Bipartisan Native American Caucus; Bipartisan Bike Caucus; Bipartisan Rural Broadband Caucus; Bipartisan Ski & Snowboard Caucus; Bipartisan National Heritage Areas Caucus; Bipartisan Addiction, Treatment & Recovery Caucus; Bipartisan NextGen 9-1-1 Caucus; Bipartisan Transparency Caucus; Optics & Photonics Caucus; Dads Caucus; Labor Caucus; Voting Rights Caucus; Progressive Caucus Accelerating Clean Energy; Future Caucus; Stock Trading Ban Working Group Top issue: “Wildland firefighter pay.” Website: neguse.house.gov

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert R-Garfield County, 3rd Congressional District, including Western Slope and San Luis Valley to Pueblo, since 2021 Age: 36 About: Boebert, mother of four sons, ran Shooters Grill in Rifle where wait staff were encouraged to wear pistols. She upset U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the 2020 Republican primary and won the general election. Votes against party: 11.3% | Missed votes: 5.8% Committees: Natural Resources; Oversight & Reform Caucuses: Co-chair Second Amendment Caucus; communications chair House Freedom Caucus; Western Caucus; Blockchain Caucus; Values Action Team Top issue: Reduce government spending and water Website: boebert.house.gov

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck R-Windsor, 4th Congressional District, including Eastern Plains, Douglas County and parts of Weld and Larimer counties, since 2015 Age: 64 About: Buck worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver, then was elected Weld County district attorney in 2004. He ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2010, then was elected to the U.S. House in 2014. Votes against party: 12.5% | Missed votes: 6.3% Committees: Foreign Affairs; Judiciary Caucuses: Co-founder Antitrust Caucus; founder Article I Caucus; founder Reformers Caucus; Taiwan Caucus; Western Caucus; Diabetes Caucus; Semiconductor Caucus; Sportsmen’s Caucus; Beef Caucus; Fertilizer Caucus; Internet Caucus; Singapore Caucus; Armenia Caucus; Friends of Denmark Caucus; Recording Arts & Sciences Caucus; Values Action Team Top issue: Cutting government spending Website: buck.house.gov

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn R-Colorado Springs, 5th Congressional District in El Paso County since 2007 Age: 69 About: Lamborn worked as an attorney and was elected to the state House in 1994 and the state Senate in 1998. In 2006, he won a six-way GOP primary for the open congressional seat and won the general election. Votes against party: 3% | Missed votes: 1.6% Committees: Armed Services, chairman Strategic Forces Subcommittee; vice chairman Natural Resources Caucuses: Co-chair Bipartisan Fentanyl Prevention Caucus; co-chair Bipartisan Hypersonics Caucus; Pro-Life Caucus; Values Action Team; co-founder Defense Missile Caucus; founder and co-chair Sovereignty Caucus; Western Caucus Top issues: “There are strategic national security issues that I’m focused on, like modernizing the nuclear triad. Advancing our military space program, which is very big in Colorado Springs, and developing a hypersonic capability, which we really don’t have as a country at this point.” Website: lamborn.house.gov

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow D-Centennial, 6th Congressional District centered in Aurora since 2019 Age: 44 About: Crow is a former Army Ranger and Bronze Star recipient who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. A lawyer, he defeated GOP U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman in the 6th Congressional District in 2018. Votes against party: 0% | Missed votes: 1.1% Committees: Foreign Affairs; Intelligence Caucuses: Co-chair For Country Caucus; vice chair Gun Violence Prevention Task Force; New Democrat Coalition; Democratic Caucus National Security Task Force; Honoring Our Promises Working Group; Protection of Civilians in Conflict Caucus; co-chair End Corruption Caucus; Pro-Choice Caucus; co-chair ALS Caucus; Defense Workforce, Innovation & Industry Caucus; Equality Caucus; Space Force Caucus; British-American Parliamentary Group; NATO Parliamentary Assembly; New Democrat Coalition Climate Change Task Force; Army Caucus; Civility Caucus; Ethiopian-American Caucus; Military Veterans Caucus; Refugee Caucus; Congressional Armenian Caucus; Quiet Skies Caucus; Energy Storage Caucus; Cannabis Caucus; Defense Communities Caucus; Animal Protection caucus; Iraq Caucus; Syria Caucus; Diabetes Caucus; Community Health Centers Caucus; Rare Disease Caucus; Dads Caucus; Men’s Health Caucus; Health Care Innovation Caucus; Career & Technical Innovation Caucus; Servicewomen & Women Veterans Caucus; Military Resilience & Energy Caucus; Kurdish American Caucus; Afghanistan Caucus; Ethiopia Caucus; Labor Caucus; Women Peace & Security Caucus; Spent Fuel Caucus; Tom Lantos Commission on Human Rights; Entrepreneurship Caucus; Bike Caucus; Bipartisan PFAS Task Force; Black Maternal Health Caucus; Asian Pacific American Caucus; Personalized Medicine Caucus; Sustainable Energy & Environment Coalition Top issue: Preserving Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, which employs 1,000 people, when aircraft there become obsolete in coming years. “That’s jobs in the district. That’s national security. It’s very much in my wheelhouse, as a member of foreign affairs and intelligence committees.” Website: crow.house.gov

U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen D-Lakewood, 7th Congressional District including Jefferson County and several south-central mountain counties, since 2023 Age: 41 About: Pettersen was elected to the state House in 2013 and the state Senate in 2018. She won the 7th Congressional District seat in 2022. Votes against party: 2.7% | Missed votes: 0.3% Committees: Financial Services Caucuses: Bipartisan Addiction & Mental Health Task Force; Gun Violence Prevention Task Force; Democratic Women’s Caucus; Pro-Choice Caucus; Equality Caucus; Wildfire Task Force; New Democrat Coalition; co-chair Future Forum; Problem Solvers Caucus; Sustainable Energy & Environment Coalition; Second Chance Task Force; Delivering Postal Solutions Caucus; Zoo & Aquarium Caucus; Aerospace Caucus; Space Force Caucus; Women, Peace & Security Caucus; Fentanyl Caucus Top issue: “Recovering from the economic fallout from the pandemic, and making sure that we’re actually helping lower costs for people in critical areas.” Website: pettersen.house.gov

U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo D-Thornton, 8th Congressional District, including Adams County and parts of Weld and Larimer counties, since 2023 Age: 42 About: Caraveo is a pediatrician who was elected to the state House in 2018. She won in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District in 2022. Votes against party: 10.9% | Missed votes: 0% Committees: Agriculture; Space, Science & Technology Caucuses: Equality Caucus, Bipartisan Mental Health And Substance Use Disorder Task Force, House Hunger Caucus, New Democrat Coalition, Congressional Colorado River Caucus, Democratic Women’s Caucus, Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Congressional Primary Care Caucus, Valley Fever Task Force, Congressional Labor Caucus, Pro-Choice Caucus, Future Forum Top issue: “How difficult it’s become to live in Colorado, to make ends meet, is something that I saw as a pediatrician was one of the driving forces between me running for the state House.” Website: caraveo.house.gov

Votes against party and missed votes are derived from ProPublica’s Represent site and are updated periodically.