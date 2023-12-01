There is a farm on the side of U.S. 36 just south of Lyons that has caught my eye countless times. It has a sunny yellow barn that sits right on the road, and it’s surrounded by charred trees from when the Calwood fire singed the property’s edge.

Yesterday I got to walk around this farm with one of the sisters who owns it for a story. It turns out they’re doing a lot more than growing food here — they have a small-business incubation space, a soil-rehabilitating permaculture operation and a very wild rooster named Bruce. The barn itself is being converted into a community gathering space where they host cool creative events, but more on that later.

One of my favorite parts about this job is getting to look at the things that we’d otherwise drive right by — getting to stop the car, ask questions, dig deeper and meet the chickens.

Today’s stories include closer looks at affordable housing policy, real estate scams and wolves.

On to the news.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff tranquilized and placed a GPS collar on a gray wolf — M2101 — in north-central Colorado after he was spotted traveling with gray wolf M1084 from Wyoming’s Snake River Pack. The male wolf has since been tracked near the Gittleson ranch in Walden, where livestock were attacked. (Provided by Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

“(M)ost (impacts) are going to happen in the middle of the night. It could be Christmas Eve. It’ll change lives forever.” — Lenny Klinglesmith, rancher in Rio Blanco County

27,900 Cattle in Grand, Summit and Eagle counties where CPW plans to release wolves

In one week Colorado Parks and Wildlife will start their official release of wolves into Grand, Summit and Eagle counties. Wolves aren’t entirely new to Colorado — packs have been spotted in Jackson County — but their reintroduction into the western part of the state could put them in contact with far more cattle and humans than before. Tracy Ross reports on how the state is preparing reluctant ranchers, hunters and hikers, and what to do if you encounter a wolf in the wild. The short answer: Don’t run.

Supporters cheer as Denise Maes of Maes Solutions makes a point during a news conference to launch a campaign for an affordable housing measure Sept. 13, 2022, in Aurora. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

“We can’t build ourselves out of the affordable housing problem we have in one or even five years. This is a 20-, 25-year problem that we have to dig ourselves out of because we haven’t been building at a fast enough rate for the last decade.” — Zach Martinez, policy adviser at Gary Community Ventures

202 Local governments that joined the new affordable housing program

Last year Colorado voters approved a broad measure to address a lack of affordable housing. Proposition 123 provides funds for a variety of programs, including grants and loans to acquire land, down-payment assistance, and homelessness prevention through rental assistance and eviction-defense programs. Tatiana Flowers looks at the measure’s impact one year in.

The Argo Mine and Mill attraction in Idaho Springs on Dec. 9, 2019. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

“Whenever I asked the FBI what was going on, they told me they had a lot of trails to follow. The longer it took, the more I was surmising this was a much bigger deal than just us.” — Mary Jane Loevlie of Mighty Argo Cable Car Group

There’s a bright red mine structure with the word Argo in all caps hovering above Idaho Springs. It’s visible from Interstate 70, and from the road it looks like one of Colorado’s many gold-mines-turned-tourist-attractions. What you can’t see is that it’s also the site of an alleged $15 million theft by Chrisheena Shante McGee and Sandra Pierce Bacon, who were recently indicted by a federal grand jury. Jason Blevins has the story.

Colorado’s Prescription Drug Affordability Board shouldn’t buy into pharma industry fear tactics to protect its profits. State review board must use its authority to make the five most expensive drugs affordable and keep the industry accountable

— Hope Stonner, policy manager at the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative

In “What’d I Miss?” Ossie’s club experience makes him wonder how much stereotypical musical tastes really tell us about each other.

After such a promising start, a whole lot of losing followed Coach Prime’s arrival in Boulder. Drew LItton wonders: Is the coach still cover worthy?

