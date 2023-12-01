There is a farm on the side of U.S. 36 just south of Lyons that has caught my eye countless times. It has a sunny yellow barn that sits right on the road, and it’s surrounded by charred trees from when the Calwood fire singed the property’s edge.
Yesterday I got to walk around this farm with one of the sisters who owns it for a story. It turns out they’re doing a lot more than growing food here — they have a small-business incubation space, a soil-rehabilitating permaculture operation and a very wild rooster named Bruce. The barn itself is being converted into a community gathering space where they host cool creative events, but more on that later.
One of my favorite parts about this job is getting to look at the things that we’d otherwise drive right by — getting to stop the car, ask questions, dig deeper and meet the chickens.
Today’s stories include closer looks at affordable housing policy, real estate scams and wolves.
If you want to support more of this work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber or upgrading your current subscription. We’re in the middle of our Winter Membership Drive and every dollar that we raise now will be matched by the Colorado Media Project.
On to the news.
THE NEWS
OUTDOORS
How are wildlife officials preparing Coloradans for wolf reintroduction? With a brochure.
27,900
Cattle in Grand, Summit and Eagle counties where CPW plans to release wolves
In one week Colorado Parks and Wildlife will start their official release of wolves into Grand, Summit and Eagle counties. Wolves aren’t entirely new to Colorado — packs have been spotted in Jackson County — but their reintroduction into the western part of the state could put them in contact with far more cattle and humans than before. Tracy Ross reports on how the state is preparing reluctant ranchers, hunters and hikers, and what to do if you encounter a wolf in the wild. The short answer: Don’t run.
EQUITY
A year after Colorado voters approved Proposition 123, demand for its affordable housing funds outweighs supply
202
Local governments that joined the new affordable housing program
Last year Colorado voters approved a broad measure to address a lack of affordable housing. Proposition 123 provides funds for a variety of programs, including grants and loans to acquire land, down-payment assistance, and homelessness prevention through rental assistance and eviction-defense programs. Tatiana Flowers looks at the measure’s impact one year in.
BUSINESS
Women accused of stealing $4.5 million from investors in Idaho Springs resort project indicted on federal charges
There’s a bright red mine structure with the word Argo in all caps hovering above Idaho Springs. It’s visible from Interstate 70, and from the road it looks like one of Colorado’s many gold-mines-turned-tourist-attractions. What you can’t see is that it’s also the site of an alleged $15 million theft by Chrisheena Shante McGee and Sandra Pierce Bacon, who were recently indicted by a federal grand jury. Jason Blevins has the story.
THE COLORADO REPORT
🔑 = source has article meter or paywall
THE OPINION PAGE
COMMUNITY
CARTOONS
In “What’d I Miss?” Ossie’s club experience makes him wonder how much stereotypical musical tastes really tell us about each other.
After such a promising start, a whole lot of losing followed Coach Prime’s arrival in Boulder. Drew LItton wonders: Is the coach still cover worthy?
The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy and submit columns, suggest writers or provide feedback at opinion@coloradosun.com.
Podcast Playlist
Each weekday The Daily Sun-Up podcast brings you a bit of Colorado history, headlines and a thoughtful conversation. We keep it tight so you can quickly listen, or stack up a few and tune in at your leisure. You can download the Sun-Up for free in your favorite podcasting app, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts or RSS to plug into your app. This week’s conversations ranged from pulling energy from under Colorado soil to scaling the state’s 14ers.
🗣️ Also, remember to ask your favorite smart device to “play the Daily Sun-Up podcast” and we’ll be on the speaker. As always we appreciate your feedback and comments at podcast@coloradosun.com.
Have a good weekend!
— Parker & the whole staff of The Sun
Corrections & Clarifications
Notice something wrong? The Colorado Sun has an ethical responsibility to fix all factual errors. Request a correction by emailing corrections@coloradosun.com.