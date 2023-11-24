A few inches of snow settled across the state last night, as if to quiet any stress that may have arisen from hosting, traveling to see family or entering what I consider the season of mixed feelings — when everything is gearing up and winding down at the same time. Amid all that, the snow feels like a cozy encouragement to just bundle up and chill this weekend. Maybe that’s why they call it a blanket.

Eagle County Charter Academy students Zoe Devins, left, and Charlotte Lott browse through a fresh edition of Vail Daily during the Breakfast with the News event Nov. 10 inside the school cafeteria in Edwards. The fourth graders took on the debate over future Colorado River policies in argumentative essays. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

“It’s shared throughout the basin, throughout the seven states. I was like in my brain, ‘There’s like so many people in those states, and it’s just going to keep on growing. Because people have babies like every two days or three days.’” — Hunter Kapala, age 10

At Eagle County Charter Academy in Edwards, two teachers found a way to combine key units of fourth grade curriculum, like Colorado history, civics and geography, into lessons about the Colorado River. The result was a handful of deep discussions, a stack of persuasive essays and a rap. “When it gets hotter, there’s less water …” Shannon Mulane has the takeaways, and the rest of the lyrics.

Program coordinator Michael Board II, center, leads exercises during a high school theater and improvisation class Nov. 9 at Vista Academy in Denver. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

“You need humans to make theater. At its core, theater is the study of humanity and is about storytelling and making meaning.” — Maya Osterman-Van Grack, executive director of programs for Mirror Image Arts

The nonprofit organization Mirror Image Arts is teaching theater classes to teens, but they’re not working toward a big year-end performance. They’re working on practical life skills. While the props might be as ordinary as a highlighter and a globe, the students are picking up important soft skills like trust, confidence and anger management. Erica Breunlin has more.

Reusable containers are seen Nov. 14 at Chook Chicken in Denver, where the restaurant has started using reusable serviceware. A new study on Colorado’s poor recycling rates calls for more mandatory and voluntary reuse of recyclable goods. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

500,000 The number of plastic bottles that a Breckenridge hotel kept out of the waste stream by switching to refillable shampoo containers

Starting in 2024, Colorado will be the first noncoastal state with a ban on both plastic bags and Styrofoam food containers. Some businesses, like the Chook Chicken chain in Denver, are getting a head start, and getting creative, with reducing their waste. Michael Booth has the story.

