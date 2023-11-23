Good morning and happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating (and happy quiet, snowy Thursday if you’re not).

We’ve got a short little Sunriser to read while you roast, cook, bake, whip and sip this morning — mostly featuring the kind of outdoor activities we’ll be craving after the meal.

But first I want to say how thankful all of us at The Colorado Sun are for every single one of our readers, especially the members who directly support our journalism year-round.

But we’ve already talked too much, let’s get to the news so we can get back the turkey, shall we?

THE NEWS

ENVIRONMENT

In the summer of 2020, Nederland adventurer Tez Steinberg rowed 1,700 miles from California to Hawaii. (Handout)

2 million The estimated number of oar strokes Tez Steinberg will make on his journey.

Tez Steinberg is going to be row, row, rowing his boat for the next 180 days to become the first person on record to make it from Hawaii to Australia under his own power. Why would someone do this, you might ask? “I couldn’t forget all the plastic I saw at sea,” he said. Eugene Bachman has more on this feat underway.

READ MORE

EQUITY

Shelby Cunliffe, Clara Moulton and Kit Jones (l. to r.) ride down Montezuma Avenue in Cortez, Colo. during a Queer Byke Brigade event. (Corey Robinson, Special to The Colorado Trust)

“Not to knock those spaces… but it’s kind of novel to have a queer space that doesn’t have anything to do with alcohol. Biking is a body movement thing that liberates you.” — Clara Moulton, a field specialist for The Wilderness Society and member of the Queer Byke Brigade

Earlier this year, the Queer Byke Brigade took their first ride. And since that first ride, women, marginalized riders and genderqueer folks have found community on rides from the streets of Cortez to the Aqueduct Trails west of Mancos. Mark Stevens has more.

READ MORE

What’s Happening

Eldorado Canyon State Park is one of 42 parks that offer free entry the day after Thanksgiving. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Fresh Air Friday >> Tomorrow, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has a deal that even Black Friday can’t compete with: free fresh air. On Friday, Nov. 24, entry fees are waived at all Colorado State Parks as part of CPW’s “Fresh Air Friday” campaign.

“It’s a great reminder of how lucky we are to live in Colorado,” said Bridget O’Rourke, public information officer for CPW, who refused to pick a favorite state park because they’re “like kids — you can’t just pick a favorite. They all offer something different.”

With 42 parks scattered throughout the state, there is something for everyone — whether that’s an adrenaline-filled adventure, respite from a busy holiday or something to entertain the extended family.

Group hikes will be led at State Forest, Mueller, Barr Lake and Arkansas Headwater State Parks. More details can be found here. O’Rourke pointed out that visitors can use CPW’s park finder tool and filter by activity. If you want to eat your Thanksgiving leftovers at a state park, you can pack a picnic and find a scenic overlook. And if you want to work off those leftovers, there are hikes at every difficulty level.

“Living in Colorado is definitely one of the things I’ll be thankful for when we go around the table this year,” O’Rourke said. “Whether it’s the bold, beautiful mountains, the eastern plains, the canyons, the forest, we really have it all.”

Free; Nov. 24; Colorado State Parks

Cinema Azteca >> The popular weekly film series hosted by MCA Denver kicks off its fall and winter season on Tuesday night. DJ duo Ciudad Reina will supply the beats and Maíz will serve the gorditas. The opening night film is “Allá en el Rancho Grande,” the 1949 remake of a 1930s Mexican musical comedy. $5-15; Nov. 28, 5:45 p.m.; The Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Fort Collins Makers Market >> It’s not the holiday season if I don’t mention at least one holiday market each newsletter. This Saturday, check out what the creatives in Fort Collins are up to at their free, annual makers market. Free; Nov. 25, noon-5 p.m.; Aztlan Community Center, 112 E. Willow St., Fort Collins

Frisco Wassail Days >> More than 50 local businesses in Frisco will serve their finest wassail — a spiced holiday cider — from this Saturday until Sunday, Dec. 3. Wassail days aren’t just about the holiday spirit, though, they’re also about the spirit of competition. Will the Frisco Lodge take back its title as the town’s best wassail maker, or will River Clothing Company win for a third year in a row? Free; Nov. 25-Dec. 3; various locations in Frisco

Thanks for spending a little time with us! See you on the other side of the turkey hangover!

— Eric & the whole staff of The Sun