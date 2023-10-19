Chalkbeat Colorado and The Colorado Sun hosted a panel discussion regarding school board elections.

Panel members consisted of national and Colorado experts and they discussed how politics have gripped school boards and school board races and what it means for classrooms.

Speakers include:

Jonathan Collins , assistant professor of political Science, public policy and education at Brown University

, executive director of the Colorado Association of School Boards

professor of political science at Michigan State University and co-author of Outside Money in School Board Politics: The Nationalization of Education Politics

Moderated by: