Authorities on Friday identified the Colorado parole officer killed Thursday in Colorado Springs while trying to arrest a parolee as Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said Sandoval was with two other parole officers when the group tried to arrest 41-year-old Justin Andrew Kula just west of downtown.

Kula was in a vehicle in the parking lot of a business near the intersection of North Spruce and East Bijou streets when the officers tried to take him into custody, police said.

Kula fled in his vehicle, according to authorities, striking Sandoval and another parole officer, who were on foot.

Parole Christine Guerin Sandoval. (Handout)

Sandoval was fatally injured while the other officer, whose name hasn’t been released, was seriously hurt.

Kula was later arrested.

Kula is listed as a parolee in the state’s prisoner database.

The database shows Kula was convicted in three separate 2020 felony cases out of El Paso County. His parole discharge date is listed as being Feb. 24, 2026.

“CSPD is seeking an arrest warrant for several charges, including manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and third-degree assault on a peace officer,” the department said in a news release.

Sandoval was a Colorado Department of Corrections employee.

“My heart is with all those affected by this horrible act of violence that occurred in Colorado Springs yesterday,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a written statement. “I send my deepest condolences to Christine’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Polis ordered that flags be lowered half-staff on all public buildings from sunrise until sunset on the day of Sandoval’s funeral.