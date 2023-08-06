A plane crash near Colorado Springs on Saturday left a man dead.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at about noon near the Meadowlake Airport in Falcon. First responders found a man, believed to be the plane’s pilot, when they arrived at the crash scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane was a Nanchang CJ-6A, which is a Chinese military training aircraft. It has a single propeller.

The NTSB is investigating the crash. The man’s name and other details weren’t released.