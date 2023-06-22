Roughly 100 people were hurt, including seven who were taken to the hospital, after concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater were caught in a severe hailstorm Wednesday night.

West Metro Fire Rescue said on Twitter that the people who were injured suffered cuts and broken bones. Hail was still coming down as first responders tried to aid victims.

West Metro said between 80 and 90 people were treated at the scene.

Louis Tomlinson who rose to fame as a member of the band One Direction, was scheduled to play at the famous outdoor venue west of Denver on Wednesday.

“Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s OK,” he tweeted. “I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”

Visitors climb the stairs at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, near Morrison, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Videos posted on social media depicted a chaotic scene at Red Rocks as large hailstones fell and people scattered for cover. The venue encouraged concertgoers to take shelter in the in their cars.

Tonight was the scariest night of my life. It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely. pic.twitter.com/jong1SBuYd — nicole (@nikkitbfh) June 22, 2023

Another person posted that they had “literal welts” all over their body.

Severe weather caused damage and localized flooding across the Front Range and Eastern Plains on Wednesday night into early Thursday. Two tornadoes were reported near the town of Akron.