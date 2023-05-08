VICTOR — Four people were found dead after a plane crashed in the mountains of southern Colorado over the weekend, authorities said.

The wreckage of the Pool-Cessna T-41B2 was discovered Sunday near Victor, a historic gold mining town southwest of Colorado Springs, Keith Holloway, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash, said Monday.

Preliminary information shows it left an airport in Cañon City the day before on its way to Centennial Airport in suburban Denver, he said.

Victor is south of the former mining town of Cripple Creek. The Teller County Sheriff’s Office said the crash location was near the Fremont County line in very rough terrain off Phantom Canyon Road.

No one survived the crash, Teller County Coroner Stephen Tomsky said. He identified those killed as Bruce Claremont, Laurie Aves, and Roger and Katherine Duncan, all of Florence.