LAKEWOOD — A girl suspected of robbing a postal carrier at gunpoint was shot and killed by police in Lakewood, after authorities say she pointed the gun at officers.

An officer was shot and wounded in the confrontation Monday, Lakewood police said in a statement. The injury isn’t life-threatening.

The suspect’s name and age had not been released as of Tuesday. The police only described her as a juvenile.

It was not immediately clear how the officer was wounded. At news conference Monday, department spokesperson John Romero said the girl shot at police officers, who returned fire. However, the written statement issued later Monday only said the girl had pointed a gun at the officers. A handgun was found where the shooting took place, Romero said.

Romero did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment Tuesday.

The girl died after being taken to the hospital, the statement said. Another girl suspected of involvement in the robbery was arrested in Frederick about 35 miles away.