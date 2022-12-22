This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM.

The trial to determine whether Douglas County school board members violated Colorado’s open meetings law has been postponed.

Originally scheduled for a three-day trial starting Jan. 30, Douglas County District Court Judge Jeffrey Holmes postponed the trial on Tuesday. Holmes’ motion did not set a new trial date.

A lawsuit brought by state Rep.-Elect Bob Marshall, a Democrat, accuses Douglas County school board members Mike Peterson, Christy Williams, Becky Myers and Kaylee Winegar of breaking open meeting requirements by discussing the firing of former superintendent Corey Wise in one-on-one conversations.

In a preliminary order issued in March, Holmes found the board members’ serial meetings had violated the law and ordered the members to conduct all public business in public meetings and follow open meetings law.

Read more at coloradocommunitymedia.com.