The Colorado Sun’s equity reporter Tatiana Flowers hosted a conversation about Colorado’s Black community regarding the homeownership gap
Panelists included:
Jice Johnson, founder and chief visionary officer of The Black Business Initiative
Brandon Stepter, consultant, speaker and creator
Theo TJ Wilson, executive director of Shop Talk Live, inc.
Tiana Patterson, vice president of social impact and wealth equity at Elevation Community Land Trust
Moderators included:
Tatiana Flowers
Victoria Carodine