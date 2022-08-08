Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Education

Colorado FAFSA rate rebounds but falls short of national average

Overall, Colorado’s Federal Application for Financial Aid completion rate increased by 2.2 percentage points for the Class of 2022 over last year

Jason Gonzales, Chalkbeat Colorado
3:45 AM MDT on Aug 8, 2022
The University of Colorado Boulder campus is seen on Monday, August 23, 2021. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado. More at chalkbeat.org.

The number of Colorado high school students completing federal financial aid forms increased for the first time since the start of the pandemic. 

That’s the good news. 

The bad news is that even Colorado’s improving rate falls well below the national average.

Overall, Colorado’s Federal Application for Financial Aid completion rate increased by 2.2 percentage points for the Class of 2022 over last year, bringing the number of students completing the form to 42.2%. In 2020, at the start of the pandemic, 48.9% of Colorado students completed the FAFSA. 

Nationally, FAFSA rates increased 4.5 percentage points over last year to 52.9%. About 54% of students completed the form in the 2019-20 school year.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

Colorado ranks 44th in the nation for the 2022 school year in getting high school students to finish the FAFSA. 

Completing the form signals a student has plans to go to college. And it especially helps low-income students pay for their education by making available grants and scholarships.

“It’s encouraging after two down years to have FAFSA completions get back to approaching pre-pandemic levels,” said Bill DeBaun, National College Attainment Network (NCAN) data and strategic initiatives director. “The financial aid that is unlocked by the FAFSA is what makes college possible for many students. And so that’s positive news and we haven’t had too much of it in recent years.”

Read more at chalkbeat.org.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Jason Gonzales, Chalkbeat Colorado

Read More:

The Latest

El Paso County sheriff’s deputy killed while responding to shooting

Deputy Andrew Peery was killed while responding to the shooting near the intersection of Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard in Security-Widefield

Crime and Courts
The Colorado Sun
3 hours ago

CSU professor Jared Orsi aims to amplify undertold stories as Colorado’s new state historian

His wide-ranging expertise has long focused on public lands and how Coloradans have shaped them — and been shaped by them

Coloradans
Kevin Simpson
4:15 AM MDT

Barbara Kirkmeyer once pushed part of Colorado to pursue breaking off to form a new state. She has no regrets.

Now that Kirkmeyer is running to represent Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District, Democrats are using her secession push as a way to label her as too extreme

Election 2022
Jesse Paul
3:55 AM MDT

Purgatory ski patrollers form union, push for better wages as part of national resort labor movement

Purgatory patrollers join unionized peers in Aspen, Big Sky, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Park City, Steamboat, Stevens Pass and Telluride in collective bargaining.

Outdoors
Jason Blevins
3:50 AM MDT

See more stories