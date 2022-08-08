Skip to contents

Home
Crime and Courts

El Paso County sheriff’s deputy killed while responding to shooting

Deputy Andrew Peery was killed while responding to the shooting near the intersection of Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard in Security-Widefield

The Colorado Sun
6:57 AM MDT on Aug 8, 2022
El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery. (Handout)

An El Paso County County sheriff’s deputy was killed Sunday evening while responding to a shooting near Colorado Springs.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

Deputy Andrew Peery was killed while responding with other officers to the shooting near the intersection of Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard in Security-Widefield, which is just south of Colorado Springs.

“As soon as they arrived they were immediately met with gunfire,” El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said during a brief news conference Sunday.

Peery, a SWAT operator, was 39. He is survived by a wife, Megan, and two children. Peery had worked for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office since 2016.

The sheriff’s office said it was looking for a man named John Paz, 33, in connection with the shooting. He was considered armed and dangerous.

Elder referred to Paz as a “suspect” in the shooting.

The Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted late Sunday that “there is no longer a threat to the public,” but it didn’t elaborate.

Gov. Jared Polis released a statement in reaction to the shooting.

“My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Deputy Peery and all our neighbors in law enforcement who put their lives at risk to serve others,” Polis said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

