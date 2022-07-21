Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Election 2022

Michael Bennet begins campaigning in earnest with first TV ad as Republicans focus more on Colorado’s Senate race

Mitch McConnell said he is “all in in Colorado,” which is a big indication national Republicans plan to commit resources to try to defeat Democrat Michael Bennet this year

Jesse Paul and Sandra Fish
9:00 AM MDT on Jul 21, 2022
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., center, flanked by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., left, and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., the House Appropriations Committee chair, speak about the tax credit during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet began campaigning for reelection in earnest Thursday with the launch of his first 2022 television ad, a reintroduction to Colorado voters touting his work to get big money out of politics. 

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

“Washington could learn a lot from Colorado,” Bennet says in the ad, which highlights the Democrat’s efforts to ban members of Congress from becoming lobbyists and from making personal stock trades while in office. 

The ad also points out that Bennet’s campaign isn’t taking money directly from corporate political action committees. 

But while the ad, powered by $600,000 in spending over two weeks, may not jump off the screen — it features Bennet hiking alone in the mountains — it comes as Colorado becomes a growing focus for national Republicans hoping to win a congressional majority in November. 

The GOP’s chances of unseating Senate Democrats in other states, namely Georgia and Arizona, don’t appear to be as solid as they once were, mainly because of the GOP’s slate of candidates in those places. 

“Those are races that the Republicans this year should be in a good position to flip,” said J. Miles Coleman, associate editor at Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a nonpartisan election prognosticator at the University of Virginia Center for Politics. “But they’ve nominated very risky candidates.”

That means it’s possible more Republican money and effort is placed on trying to oust Bennet, who has been in office since 2009.

Bennet this year faces Republican Joe O’Dea, a wealthy first-time candidate who owns a Denver construction company and is trying to position himself as a moderate.

Joe O’Dea, Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, speaks during a primary election night watch party June 28, 2022, in Denver. O’Dea overcame millions of dollars in Democratic spending to beat state Rep. Ron Hanks. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Democrats spent millions of dollars in the GOP primary trying to boost O’Dea’s opponent, state Rep. Ron Hanks, an election denier and hard-line conservative, in an unsuccessful effort to prevent Bennet from facing O’Dea in November.

Recommended

We now know which Democratic group spent $4 million to influence Colorado’s Republican U.S. Senate primary

While Sabato’s Crystal Ball and other election analysts still think Bennet’s seat is likely to remain in Democrats’ hands — and O’Dea has dramatically less money in his campaign account compared with Bennet — they say in an election year that’s shaping up to be rough for Democrats it’s possible Bennet could be at risk

“I think it goes back to you really can’t catch a wave without a surfboard,” Coleman said, explaining that Washington is another Democratic state where the GOP is making a concerted effort to win a Senate seat. “If you want to win these races you have to have good candidates.”

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, tossed his full support behind O’Dea on Tuesday night at a fundraiser in Washington, D.C., according to Axios, vowing to be “all in in Colorado.” While McConnell’s embrace of a GOP candidate certainly isn’t surprising, his commitment to help O’Dea in a state whose voters backed Joe Biden over Donald Trump by 13 percentage points in 2020 is notable. 

“We think we can win this race,” McConnell said, Axios reported, citing an unnamed person who attended the event.

National Republicans, however, have yet to commit resources into the Colorado Senate race. And Democrats are now attacking O’Dea’s close link to McConnell as an indication that he’s not actually moderate.  

Bennet is starting his TV advertising much later than Colorado’s Senate incumbents, including himself, have in past years. 

Sign up here to get The Unaffiliated, our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy.

Each edition is filled with exclusive news, analysis and other behind-the-scenes information you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe today to see what all the buzz is about.

Bennet started airing TV ads in April during his 2016 reelection campaign, ultimately spending $9 million on TV. That included about $602,000 worth of ads in July. 

Restoration PAC aired $609,000 worth of ads in July 2016 supporting Republican Darryl Glenn, who lost to Bennet in 2016. That PAC spent $1.3 million supporting Glenn that year.

Incumbent Colorado Sens. Mark Udall, a Democrat, and Cory Gardner, a Republican, began airing TV ads in their failed reelection bids in spring of 2014 and 2020, respectively.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

Outside groups also advertised earlier in past election cycles. Nonprofit groups that don’t report their donors began airing ads critical of Gardner in fall 2019. Similar groups on the Republican side aired ads critical of former Gov. John Hickenlooper starting in March 2020.

Hickenlooper spent more than $16 million on TV advertising in 2020, while Gardner spent $12 million. Outside groups spent nearly $36 million on TV ads that year.

While Bennet’s campaign isn’t taking money from companies with their own political action committees, it does take money from PACs operated by business associations, including the National Association of Realtors, the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers, and the Wine and Beer Wholesalers of America. 

Sign up here to get The Unaffiliated, our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy.

Each edition is filled with exclusive news, analysis and other behind-the-scenes information you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe today to see what all the buzz is about.

Union PACs representing teachers, public employees, postal workers and construction trades have also donated to Bennet’s campaign. 

In fact, the campaign has received nearly $900,000 from PACs, including from leadership PACs, which are run by other lawmakers and that take money from corporate PACs.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!

Jesse Paul

The Colorado Sun — jesse@coloradosun.com Desk: 720-432-2229

Sandra Fish

Special to The Colorado Sun

Read More:

The Latest

Michael Bennet begins campaigning in earnest with first TV ad as Republicans focus more on Colorado’s Senate race

Mitch McConnell said he is “all in in Colorado,” which is a big indication national Republicans plan to commit resources to try to defeat Democrat Michael Bennet this year

Election 2022
Jesse Paul
and
Sandra Fish
2 hours ago

Coloradans face 10-12 week wait for unemployment pay to start as state deals with pandemic backlog

Colorado’s labor department said investigating more than 20,000 issues with older pandemic claims has caused a delay for new applicants. Some say it’s taking longer.

Economy
Tamara Chuang
4:12 AM MDT

Metro Denver’s homeless population grew by 12.8% in two years, survey finds

The point-in-time count, which captures homelessness on a single night, shows 784 more people became homeless regionally during the pandemic

Housing
Tatiana Flowers
4:03 AM MDT

Colorado’s energy czar, wife are recovering after a 1,000-foot fall while climbing in Rocky Mountain National Park

Will Toor, who leads Colorado’s Energy Office, broke his femur and had to be taken by helicopter to a hospital

Outdoors
Jason Blevins
3:50 AM MDT

See more stories