Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Crime and Courts

Entire police force in small, southeastern Colorado town abruptly resigns

The Springfield Police Department has been the center of controversy in recent years

Jesse Paul
2:30 PM MDT on Jul 15, 2022
The municipal offices in the town of Springfield in southeast Colorado. (Jeffrey Beal via Wikimedia)
  • Credibility:

The entire three-person police force in the small southeastern Colorado town of Springfield, including the police chief, abruptly resigned this week. 

The resignations were announced Friday in a letter to the community from Springfield Mayor Tyler Gibson and Baca County Sheriff Aaron Shiplett. They wrote that it was a “time of turbulence within the Springfield Police Department,” but didn’t elaborate.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

A representative from the Baca County Sheriff’s Office told The Colorado Sun that the letter, posted on Facebook, would be the only information released on the situation.

The Springfield Police Department has been at the center of controversy in recent years.

The Sun reported in 2019 that the police department had removed its then-police chief after he was accused of unprofessional behavior and paid $50,000 to settle claims that one of its officers acted inappropriately toward a 15-year-old girl. It then fired another officer for “intimidating or threatening behavior” and for his “relationship with the public” less than six months after he was hired despite being terminated from his previous law enforcement job for a host of alleged transgressions.

The town of Springfield’s website on Friday listed the police chief as Katrina Martin and the department’s two officers as Dustin Martin and Jonah West.

The sheriff’s office says it will provide law enforcement services in the town of about 1,300 people near Colorado’s border with Kansas and Oklahoma.

“We also want to make this message very clear to anyone thinking this is an opportune time to commit crimes or victimize anyone in Baca County,” the letter said. “You are free to test that assumption at your convenience, however, we will warn you that the community is fed up with it, law enforcement will be here in force (and) they will exhaust every resource at their disposal in finding you.” 

An attempt to reach officials in Springfield on Friday afternoon wasn’t immediately successful and a voicemail left for Gibson wasn’t returned.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!

Jesse Paul

The Colorado Sun — jesse@coloradosun.com Desk: 720-432-2229

Read More:

The Latest

Entire police force in small, southeastern Colorado town abruptly resigns

The Springfield Police Department has been the center of controversy in recent years

Crime and Courts
Jesse Paul
33 minutes ago

Three-digit mental health crisis line goes live this weekend. But Colorado officials are still working on area code issues.

For those with Colorado area codes, calls to the new 988 hotline will get routed to the state’s crisis network. That won’t happen, though, for people with out-of-state area codes.

Health
Jennifer Brown
3 hours ago

Here’s how COVID-19 affected the way in which Colorado students head to college

The rate at which Colorado students are going to college right out of high school has dipped, and those who do go are less prepared

Education
Jason Gonzales, Chalkbeat Colorado
10:58 AM MDT

Helicopter roundup in western Colorado aims to capture 750 wild horses in the next month

Mustang advocates say rounding up horses in near 100-degree heat is inhumane. BLM says grazing conditions on East Douglas range are getting worse.

Environment
Jennifer Brown
4:10 AM MDT

See more stories