Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Business

Frontier Airlines says it lacks the votes for Spirit merger

Frontier Airlines is asking for another potential delay in the vote

The Associated Press
10:36 AM MDT on Jul 11, 2022
In this Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Frontier Airlines airliners stand at gates at Denver International Airport. Spirit Airlines announced on Thursday, July 7, 2022, that it would again postpone a vote on the proposed merger with Frontier, a sign that it lacks shareholder support for the merger in the face of a rival bid by JetBlue Airways. Spirit delayed the vote by a week, until July 15. (David Zalubowski, AP Photo, File)

By David Koenig, The Associated Press

Frontier Airlines, facing likely defeat in its bid to merge with Spirit Airlines, is asking for another delay in a shareholder vote on the deal.

Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in a letter made public Monday that his airline is “very far” from winning approval by Spirit shareholders, who are weighing a higher-priced buyout offer from JetBlue Airways.

A shareholder vote at Spirit, already postponed three times, is scheduled for Friday.

Spirit’s board has stood behind a February deal it struck with Frontier to join the two discount airlines.

“However, we still remain very far from obtaining approval from Spirit stockholders based on the proxy data we received as of July 8,” Biffle said to Spirit CEO Ted Christie and General Counsel Thomas Canfield.

The vote scheduled for July 8, last Friday, was postponed the evening before, but Frontier and Spirit knew from proxy data how investors were voting. Spirit’s largest shareholders have declined to comment.

Biffle asked for another delay in the vote, until July 27, if the merger plan still lacks the votes for approval by later this week so that Frontier can have more time to lobby Spirit shareholders.

Biffle said that if Spirit’s board changes its mind and supports the JetBlue bid, Frontier would waive its right to match the offer. He said Frontier has already submitted its best and final offer.

Neither Spirit nor JetBlue commented immediately on Biffle’s letter, which was dated Sunday.

Frontier is offering Spirit shareholders $4.13 in cash and about 1.9 shares of Frontier for every share of Spirit, or about $2.4 billion at Frontier’s current share price. Spirit shareholders would own 48.5% of the combined airline.

JetBlue is offering $33.50 per share in cash, and up to $34.15 per share — or about $3.7 billion — including a ticking fee to cover a delay in closing the purchase.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!

The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

Colorado Springs man faces federal charges for participating in Jan. 6 riot

“I’m probably going to lose my job as a pastor after this. … If this makes me lose my, my reputation, I don’t care,” Tyler Ethridge, 33, said in a video he posted to social media while in the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.

Crime and Courts
Olivia Prentzel
3 hours ago

Frontier Airlines says it lacks the votes for Spirit merger

Frontier Airlines is asking for another potential delay in the vote

Business
The Associated Press
10:36 AM MDT

Bus assistants, language interpreters and other support staff — in short supply at Colorado schools — are seeking unions and better pay

While paraprofessionals and other support staff ask for raises from Denver Public Schools, bus assistants and language interpreters in other metro districts are determined to unionize.

Education
Erica Breunlin
4:25 AM MDT

Utah crude trains could be rolling through Colorado after Forest Service denies objections to new rail line

The Uinta Basin Railroad would connect northeast Utah oil fields with the national rail network to transport 5 billion gallons of crude a year to Gulf Coast refineries

Outdoors
Jason Blevins
3:50 AM MDT

See more stories