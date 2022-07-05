Skip to contents

VIDEO: How environmental, social and governance criteria influences investing and the culture of business

The Colorado Sun presents a panel discussion explaining what ESG investing is, and how individuals and institutions applying the criteria

The Colorado Sun
1:10 PM MDT on Jul 5, 2022

Panel experts discuss whether the Environmental, Social and Governance movement can make a positive difference in how U.S. companies operate and relate to the public and to their investors.

Panelists included Theresa Gusman, chief investment officer of First Affirmative Financial Network, Stephen D. Wilkerson, CPA, CFSA, from FORIVS’ Denver office and Kathryn Wendell, Executive Director for the Center for Ethics and Social Responsibility at the University of Colorado-Boulder Leeds School of Business.

Colorado Sun environmental reporter Michael Booth moderated the event.

