VIDEO: How environmental, social and governance criteria influences investing and the culture of business

Panel experts discuss whether the Environmental, Social and Governance movement can make a positive difference in how U.S. companies operate and relate to the public and to their investors.

Panelists included Theresa Gusman, chief investment officer of First Affirmative Financial Network, Stephen D. Wilkerson, CPA, CFSA, from FORIVS’ Denver office and Kathryn Wendell, Executive Director for the Center for Ethics and Social Responsibility at the University of Colorado-Boulder Leeds School of Business.

Colorado Sun environmental reporter Michael Booth moderated the event.