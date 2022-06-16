Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Water

2 people die in separate river accidents in western Colorado

One of the deaths happened in the Colorado River while the other occurred in the Roaring Fork River

The Associated Press
6:12 PM MDT on Jun 16, 2022

GRAND JUNCTION — Authorities say two people died in separate river accidents in western Colorado.

Mesa County sheriff’s officials say six people were recreating on a paddleboard, a kayak and a raft on the Colorado River in Grand Junction when they encountered trouble near a bridge Wednesday afternoon. Five of the people were able to make their way to an island, but the paddleboarder remained missing.

Authorities launched a rescue boat, and the woman was found unconscious and not breathing. She died at a nearby hospital.

The coroner’s office identified her as 42-year-old Kimberly Moore, according to the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. The newspaper also reported that she had been on the paddleboard with a non-breakaway leash and was not wearing a life jacket, although there was a life jacket on the board.

Meanwhile, authorities recovered the body of a man Thursday who went missing the day before after falling into the Devil’s Punchbowl, a popular swimming and cliff jumping area on Independence Pass near Aspen.

The Aspen Daily News reports the man, identified as 63-year-old Steve Midlarsky of Florida, was fully clothed, suggesting the fall into the water was accidental.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!

The Associated Press

The Latest

Nebraska man pleads guilty to threatening Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold

Travis Ford, 42, of Lincoln, posted the threats in August 2021

Politics and Government
The Associated Press
1 hour ago

2 people die in separate river accidents in western Colorado

One of the deaths happened in the Colorado River while the other occurred in the Roaring Fork River

Water
The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle among World Cup sites; Denver doesn’t make the cut

Atlanta, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle and Kansas City, Missouri, were the newcomers among the 11 U.S. sites picked to host games at the 2026 World Cup

News
The Associated Press
1 hour ago

New Mexico reaches $32M settlement over 2015 mine spill near Silverton

The spill released 3 million gallons of wastewater from the inactive Gold King Mine in southwestern Colorado, sending a bright-yellow plume of arsenic, lead and other heavy metals south to New Mexico

Environment
The Associated Press
1 hour ago

See more stories