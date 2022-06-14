Skip to contents

2 people presumed dead after house fire near Aspen

The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office says firefighters were called to a structure fire in Old Snowmass northwest of Aspen at about 2:15 a.m. Monday

The Associated Press
7:57 AM MDT on Jun 14, 2022

ASPEN — Two people are unaccounted for and presumed dead after a house fire in western Colorado.

Pitkin County sheriff’s officials say firefighters were called to a structure fire in Old Snowmass northwest of Aspen at about 2:15 a.m. Monday and later learned that four people were in the home at the time of the blaze, including the homeowner, his partner and two other adults.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

One of the residents was injured while trying to rescue two people who were believed to be sleeping in the home’s upper level. Those two remain unaccounted for, and Undersheriff Alex Burchetta told The Aspen Daily News on Monday that they likely did not survive the fire.

The sheriff’s office is investigating with help from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

The names of the residents have not been released.

