Shooting at south Denver house party leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded

Two people were killed and four others were seriously wounded in a shooting at a house party in a residential Denver neighborhood early Sunday, police said.

Denver police tweeted just before 1:20 a.m. that the shooting had taken place, and no suspects were in custody by Sunday afternoon, KMGH-TV reported.

The shooting happened on the 4600 block of East Colorado Avenue. Thats in the Virginia Village neighborhood near the busy intersection of East Mexico Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

A person who lives nearby told the broadcaster they were surprised by the violence.

“You never think it’s going to happen on your block because the whole block is really just super quiet and chill, lots of families and stuff,” Keegan Maselli said.

The Denver Police Department asks anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 720-913-2000.