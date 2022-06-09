Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Outdoors

Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for DUI crash that killed Colorado cycling champion

Ryan Scott Montoya was sentenced on Tuesday in the 2021 death of Gwen Inglis

The Associated Press
7:46 PM MDT on Jun 9, 2022
Gwen Inglis (USA Cycling handout)

GOLDEN — A man who pleaded guilty to charges that he struck and killed a champion Colorado cyclist while driving under the influence has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

First Judicial District Judge Diego G. Hunt sentenced 31-year-old Ryan Scott Montoya on Tuesday in the 2021 death of Gwen Inglis.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

Hunt also sentenced Montoya to three years’ parole. Montoya received credit for 355 days served in prison, KUSA-TV reports.

Inglis, 46, was on a training ride with her husband, Mike Inglis, also a prominent racing cyclist, when Montoya swerved into the bike lane they were using in the Denver suburb of Lakewood. Montoya stayed at the scene of the accident.

He pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and other charges on April 6.

Gwen Inglis won a road race for women in the 45-49 age group at the 2019 USA Cycling Masters Road Nationals shortly before her death.

Riding solo on a tandem bike he shared with his wife, Mike Inglis led a group of cyclists to the Jefferson County courthouse in Golden for Tuesday’s sentencing.

“Today I want everyone to see that your actions have consequences and now I don’t have my tandem partner,” Mike Inglis said.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!

The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

Colorado secretary of state appoints election monitors in Elbert and Mesa counties

In Elbert County, the clerk made copies of voting system hard drives. In Mesa County, Tina Peters is being prosecuted in a breach of her county's election system.

Politics and Government
The Associated Press

Boulder City Council passed package of gun laws, including an assault weapons ban

Boulder originally passed an assault weapons ban in 2018 in response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. However, a judge declared it invalid in March 2021.

Politics and Government
The Associated Press

Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for DUI crash that killed Colorado cycling champion

Ryan Scott Montoya was sentenced on Tuesday in the 2021 death of Gwen Inglis

Outdoors
The Associated Press

Colorado ski areas set a new visitor record during the 2021-22 ski season

Visitation to Colorado ski areas surpassed 14 million in 2021-22 and industry giant Vail Resorts posted the best three months ever in early 2022.

Outdoors
Jason Blevins

See more stories