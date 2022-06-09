GOLDEN — A man who pleaded guilty to charges that he struck and killed a champion Colorado cyclist while driving under the influence has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

First Judicial District Judge Diego G. Hunt sentenced 31-year-old Ryan Scott Montoya on Tuesday in the 2021 death of Gwen Inglis.

Hunt also sentenced Montoya to three years’ parole. Montoya received credit for 355 days served in prison, KUSA-TV reports.

Inglis, 46, was on a training ride with her husband, Mike Inglis, also a prominent racing cyclist, when Montoya swerved into the bike lane they were using in the Denver suburb of Lakewood. Montoya stayed at the scene of the accident.

He pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and other charges on April 6.

Gwen Inglis won a road race for women in the 45-49 age group at the 2019 USA Cycling Masters Road Nationals shortly before her death.

Riding solo on a tandem bike he shared with his wife, Mike Inglis led a group of cyclists to the Jefferson County courthouse in Golden for Tuesday’s sentencing.

“Today I want everyone to see that your actions have consequences and now I don’t have my tandem partner,” Mike Inglis said.